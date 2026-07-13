Experts urge young South Africans to turn challenges into opportunities

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Experts say education, resilience and community support are key to helping South Africa's youth overcome today's challenges.

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South Africa’s young people are facing growing challenges, from unemployment and poverty to substance abuse, crime and poor mental health.

But experts believe education, resilience and community support can help young people overcome these obstacles and build better futures.

This year marks 50 years since the June 16 1976 uprising, when thousands of black school pupils protested against the apartheid government’s education policies. While the struggles facing young people have changed over the decades, experts say the determination shown by the youth of 1976 remains an important lesson for today’s generation.

Dr Poppy Masinga, head of the social work and community development faculty at The South African College of Applied Psychology, said the events of 1976 highlighted the power of education to transform society.

“The generation of 1976 reminds us that education is one of the most powerful tools for changing society. Those young people were prepared to sacrifice their own lives because they understood that equal access to education would determine the future of generations to come,” she said.

She said many young people today were facing a different kind of struggle.

“Many young people are confronted by poverty, unemployment, mental health struggles, substance abuse, gender-based violence, crime and uncertainty about the future.”

Masinga said young people should use education to help solve the problems facing their communities.

She said higher education institutions should do more than prepare students for employment.

“Education should not only produce employable graduates; it should produce citizens who empower communities to be able to contribute meaningfully to society.”

According to Masinga, inequality, unemployment and poverty remain the biggest drivers of many of the social challenges affecting young people.

“The role of social service professionals is critical in ensuring that at-risk youth get access to appropriate mental health support and empowerment services.”

But she remained hopeful because the government and the private sector continued to create opportunities for young people.

“I am hopeful that the youth of 2026 and beyond realise that the world is an oyster, and that the responsibility lies with them to get educated and be prepared to take their leadership roles and move the country forward.”

The generation of 1976 reminds us that change has never been driven by the government alone. It has always required ordinary people to become extraordinary citizens — Thabo Moshatane, a student life and leadership manager at Sacap

Thabo Moshatane, a student life and leadership manager at Sacap said while the government had a responsibility to create opportunities, lasting change also depended on communities and individuals taking action.

“The generation of 1976 reminds us that change has never been driven by the government alone. It has always required ordinary people to become extraordinary citizens.”

He said young people should move beyond asking what society could do for them and instead ask how they could contribute to society.

“When young people recognise that they have the capacity to influence their communities, they begin to shift from seeing themselves as victims of circumstance to becoming contributors to social change.”

Moshatane said future social workers, psychologists and business leaders needed to understand the realities faced by the communities they would serve.

“Students need opportunities to encounter real people, hear authentic stories and reflect critically on the social realities they will one day work within.”

He remained optimistic about the country’s future because of the commitment shown by many young people.

“What gives me hope is seeing students volunteer in communities, seeing future psychologists, social workers and business leaders commit themselves to restoring dignity where it has been lost.”

Never believe that your current situation defines your future. Many successful people have overcome significant obstacles because they refused to give up — Muriel Dlamini, a social worker and senior academic programme developer

Muriel Dlamini, a social worker and senior academic programme developer, said many of the difficulties affecting young people today were rooted in inequality that continued long after apartheid ended.

“The legacy of apartheid and colonialism continues to shape inequalities in education, employment opportunities and access to quality service delivery.”

She said young people were also facing growing levels of mental ill-health, substance misuse, gender-based violence, crime and financial hardship.

Dlamini said many young people who wanted help for substance abuse still struggled to access support because services were not equally available across the country.

“Many young people, particularly those in rural and under-resourced communities, face long waiting lists, limited transport, financial barriers, or simply do not have services available nearby.”

She said social workers did more than support people in crisis.

“They strengthen families, empower communities, advocate for policy change to help address the structural issues that contribute to poverty, inequality, exclusion and unemployment.”

Dlamini encouraged young people not to lose hope despite their circumstances.

“Never believe that your current situation defines your future. Many successful people have overcome significant obstacles because they refused to give up.”

She urged young people to reach out for help and make use of available support services rather than turning to self-destructive behaviour.

Registered counsellor and senior academic programme developer Minda Kruger said many young people were under pressure because of unemployment, financial strain, crime, gender-based violence and uncertainty about the future.

She said South Africa also continued to experience the effects of intergenerational trauma.

“When we speak about intergenerational trauma, we often refer to the ‘emotional wounds’ that have been faced by a previous generation and have since passed down to younger generations.”

Kruger said the legacy of apartheid continued to affect many young people.

“Even though our younger generation today did not live through apartheid, the consequence of the events still shows up in a general sense of instability and increased anxiety.”

She encouraged young people to seek support when they felt overwhelmed.

“No one should have to face hard times alone. Support is always available, even when it doesn’t feel that way.”

Industrial psychologist and senior academic programme developer Mpho Ashley Motene said many graduates completed their studies but struggled to find employment because there were too few opportunities.

“There are many well-trained graduates but not enough access to gainful employment opportunities.”

She said business schools should encourage students to think beyond traditional employment and develop entrepreneurial skills alongside resilience, digital literacy and self-leadership.

Motene also called on businesses to expand internships, mentorship programmes and work-readiness initiatives to help young people gain practical experience.

For graduates struggling to find work, she urged them not to ignore the emotional impact of unemployment.

“I advise young graduates to face their tears before facing their fears.”

She encouraged young people to seek counselling, find mentors, consider entrepreneurship and remain open to different career opportunities.

Though today’s youth face different challenges from those of 1976, the experts agree that education, resilience, community support and a willingness to create opportunities remain essential if young South Africans are to build a better future for themselves and the country.