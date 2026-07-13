South African activist’s fight for animals earns Oxford’s highest honour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Animal rights activist Louise van der Merwe of Somerset West in Cape Town has been appointed as the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics' 13th honorary fellow.

Story audio is generated using AI

Cape Town-based animal rights activist Louise van der Merwe, who has spent most of her 75 years fighting for animals to be recognised as sentient beings, has been appointed the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics’ 13th honorary fellow.

The honour is the highest award the centre — an independent international think tank and academy dedicated to pioneering ethical perspectives on animals — can bestow. It is reserved for individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the protection of animals.

Van der Merwe, who lives in Somerset West and publishes the online magazine Animal Voice, said she was thrilled to receive the accolade and saw it as encouragement to “keep going for as long as I can. I’m compelled to do what I can for the plight of animals.”

The fiery campaigner, who turns 76 next month and has no intention of slowing down, began her career as a cub reporter at The Argus in Cape Town. She went on to become a foreign correspondent in London and Paris before moving to the US, where she worked at the South African embassy.

“I came home after that and moved briefly into advertising — but realised I just don’t have the mentality for it. I’m not clever in that way," she said of the brief stint before marrying and raising three children.

“It was during that time that I realised animals were like my fourth child and I became devoted to their cause.”

Her devotion was sparked by the distress of seeing a neighbour deliberately kill a goose because she was irritated by its honking, and by her own exposure to battery-farmed chickens.

In 1989, she and her husband bought 20 laying hens for their smallholding. When the birds were unloaded, she was horrified to discover they had been debeaked. She reported the matter to the SPCA, only to learn that farmed animals were then excluded from its mandate.

Van der Merwe laid a cruelty charge against the farming operation that had supplied the hens. A magistrate ruled that buyers could reasonably expect to receive a “whole” hen and ordered the farmer to take the birds back. She declined to return them and instead pursued a private prosecution for animal cruelty against what was then the country’s largest egg producer. More than a year later, the case was withdrawn when the prosecuting authority declined to proceed because there was “no hope of success”.

“I couldn’t believe the cruelty in battery chicken farming, so I started Humanity for Hens and I contacted Chicken’s Lib in the UK. We joined forces and worked on driving awareness together,” Van der Merwe said.

In 1996, after seeing photographs of ostriches plucked naked before slaughter to prevent blood from spilling on their feathers, she transformed her organisation into Animal Voice, a national magazine dedicated to animal rights.

“We just published our 90th edition on Friday. We put out editions two or three times a year, depending on developments or atrocities we encounter. It just depends on what needs to be said.”

Through Animal Voice she has exposed cruelty, worked with supermarkets to ban battery eggs, challenged misleading advertising, petitioned parliament to amend the constitution to include a “duty to care for animals” clause, lobbied for product labelling changes and challenged farming practices through the Consumer Commission.

Her work took another step forward in 2001 when the department of education, under then-president Nelson Mandela, invited her to help introduce humane education into the school curriculum — work she continues today.

She later founded the Humane Education Trust, a registered public benefit organisation that promotes humane education in schools, universities and veterinary training. She has developed courses accredited by the South African Veterinary Council (SAVA) and others, including the South African Council of Educators (SACE).

In a world that’s seeing increasing violence, helping young people to strive for a more humane and less violent world is an ethical imperative. Louise has been a trailblazer in this cause and deserves world-wide recognition — Prof Andrew Linzey, Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics director

More recently, she teamed up with education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen and was invited to address first-year sociology students. Expecting a lukewarm response, she was instead struck by their enthusiasm.

“Do you know, 100% of them said they would have liked to have had humane education in school and 74% of them said they never understood the concept of animal sentience,” Van der Merwe said.

That experience prompted her to apply to the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics for a two-year trial of nature-based animal sentience education for primary school pupils. She developed a course on the five freedoms for animals, endorsed by the World Organisation for Animal Health, which has so far reached more than 76,000 South African children through e-learning.

The impact, she says, has been deeply rewarding.

In recent months she visited a class of 44 pupils at a school in Eerste River. When they entered the classroom, a bird had become trapped inside and the teacher asked the children to sit quietly until it found its way out through an open window.

“So they sat there quietly with total respect for the bird. When it got close to the window, a little boy whispered ‘Nearly there’. And the other children joined in whispering ‘Nearly there .... Nearly there’ until it flew away. It was magic.”

Moments like these are what fuel her determination.

Commenting on Van der Merwe’s honorary fellowship, Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics director Prof Andrew Linzey said: “In a world that’s seeing increasing violence, helping young people to strive for a more humane and less violent world is an ethical imperative. Louise has been a trailblazer in this cause and deserves world-wide recognition.”