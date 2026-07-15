Deductions scandal: employees accuse municipality of ‘stealing’ benefits

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The Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality in Engcobo, Eastern Cape, is facing allegations that salary deductions for pension funds, medical aid, UIF, Sars and other third-party payments were not transferred to the relevant institutions.

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Several employees at the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality in Engcobo, Eastern Cape, say they have been paying for pension funds, medical aid and other statutory benefits every month, only to discover that the municipality allegedly failed to transfer the deductions to the relevant institutions, despite the money being reflected on their payslips.

The alleged non-payment has left dozens of municipal employees facing financial uncertainty, with some discovering that deductions reflected on their payslips never reached the institutions they were meant to support.

The allegations come as the National Treasury has frozen funding to 69 municipalities that failed to meet legal and financial management requirements, while several municipalities in the Chris Hani district have recently struggled to pay employees’ salaries on time because of worsening financial pressures.

The financial strain is reflected in the recently published 2025 Municipal Financial Sustainability Index (MFSI), which found that the majority of South Africa’s municipalities are in severe financial distress. The average score for local municipalities declined from 35 out of 100 in 2021 to just 33 in 2025, highlighting a continued deterioration in municipal finances.

The report found that the Western Cape remains the country’s strongest-performing province, with an average score of 57, making it the only province to score above 50. By comparison, the Eastern Cape recorded an average score of 32, while the Free State ranked last with 17, underscoring the deep financial challenges confronting many municipalities.

According to workers and union representatives, more than R5m allegedly left the municipality’s accounts without being accounted for, though the figure has not yet been independently verified.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, several employees said they became aware of the problem after receiving messages from the National Fund for Municipal Workers (NFMW) on June 23.

The message seen by the Sunday Times read: “Dear NFMW members, your employer failed to pay your contributions for May 2026. If contributions are outstanding for three months or more, your risk cover benefits lapse.”

A 54-year-old employee, who has worked for the municipality for several years, said she was shocked.

“We don’t know what this means for our pension benefits. The deductions are taken from our salaries every month, but they never reach the pension fund.”

Another employee said she only discovered there was a problem when she visited her doctor.

“I’m on chronic medication. When I went to the doctor, I was told there were no funds available. That made no sense because I only saw the doctor in February, when he gave me a six-month prescription. Since then, I’ve only been collecting my medication, which costs less than R300 a month.”

We asked [municipal manager Khathutshelo Lucky Mulaudzi] whether it was lawful for an employer to deduct pension fund contributions but fail to pay them over to the pension fund. He admitted it was not lawful and said the municipality was facing financial difficulties. He asked us to apologise to employees on his behalf — Lonwabo Delihlazo, Samwu local chairperson

Workers allege that when they confronted municipal manager Khathutshelo Lucky Mulaudzi about the missing payments, he apologised and admitted the municipality was experiencing financial difficulties.

“He told us the municipality didn’t have money and needed funds to pay salaries.”

Employees then requested proof that deductions for Sars, UIF, medical aid, pension funds and other third-party payments had been made.

“We had heard Sars had not been paid since February. Instead of giving us proof of payment, the municipality suspended some of us.”

They said it has now been two weeks since they requested financial transparency and, instead of receiving answers, several employees have been suspended.

Suspension letters dated July 1 state that employees were placed on precautionary suspension pending disciplinary proceedings after allegedly participating in an unlawful strike despite instructions to return to work.

The municipality has also obtained an interdict preventing members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and employees from assembling, demonstrating or picketing within 100 metres of municipal premises.

Samwu local chairperson Lonwabo Delihlazo said the matter extended beyond a labour dispute.

“This concerns every municipal employee whose salary is subject to statutory and contractual deductions, every family that depends on those benefits and every taxpayer who expects public institutions to administer public responsibilities lawfully and transparently.”

He said employees willingly accepted monthly deductions because they trusted the municipality to transfer the money to pension funds, medical schemes, Sars and the UIF.

Delihlazo said the union immediately sought a meeting with Mulaudzi after workers raised concerns.

“We asked him whether it was lawful for an employer to deduct pension fund contributions but fail to pay them over to the pension fund. He admitted it was not lawful and said the municipality was facing financial difficulties. He asked us to apologise to employees on his behalf.”

However, Samwu said verbal assurances were not enough.

The union requested documentary proof, including:

proof of payment for all third-party deductions and employer contributions for the previous six months;

confirmation from the relevant institutions that payments had been received;

reconciliation reports confirming deductions reflected on employees’ payslips had been paid over; and

a recovery plan outlining how outstanding liabilities would be settled.

Delihlazo said the municipality failed to provide all the requested documentation.

“Instead, employees and union leaders were accused of participating in an illegal strike. Our objective was simply to protect workers’ financial interests and obtain proof that money deducted from their salaries had been paid over.”

He said it was deeply concerning that employees seeking transparency were instead facing disciplinary action and high court proceedings.

Workers have since raised funds to appoint an advocate to assist them.

Responding to questions from the Sunday Times, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) said it would not comment on an individual municipality but acknowledged broader concerns.

Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said municipalities should never use employees’ deductions to address cash flow problems.

“These funds do not belong to municipalities and must never be used for other purposes. Such conduct undermines employee rights, erodes public trust and exposes municipalities to significant financial and legal risk,” he said.

He said Salga maintained a zero-tolerance approach to financial misconduct and called on councils and accounting officers to investigate irregularities, hold those responsible accountable and recover any losses.

Modiba added that many municipalities were also under severe financial pressure due to declining revenue collection, ageing infrastructure, rising service delivery costs and mounting consumer debt, which now exceeds R480bn.

Eastern Cape department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam said the department had not received any formal complaints.

“Cogta will contact the municipal manager as part of a fact-finding process and provide support where necessary.”

In response to questions from the Sunday Times, acting municipal communications manager Zintle Bobelo acknowledged there had been delays in paying third parties for May.

“These delays occurred within the broader context of financial challenges, including revenue collection constraints. The municipality can confirm that all outstanding payments have since been settled and that payments to all relevant institutions are now up to date.”

On the suspension of employees, Bobelo said it was an internal disciplinary matter governed by municipal procedures and declined to comment further.

However, workers remain unconvinced.

“If the municipality has indeed settled all outstanding payments, then there should be no problem producing proof of payment,” one employee said.