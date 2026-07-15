India’s Sun Pharma wins South Africa approval to launch generic Ozempic

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Generic semaglutide is expected to become widely available this year, leading to better supply and lower prices. Stock image:

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India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received approval from South Africa’s health regulator to manufacture and sell a generic version of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s top-selling diabetes and obesity drugs.

Novo’s patent on semaglutide ― used in diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Wegovy ― expired in March, prompting expectations of a wave of cheaper generics from local and international medicine makers.

The entry of generics also poses a challenge to US company Eli Lilly, which has launched blockbuster diabetes and obesity drugs in South Africa as well.

The approval from the Health Products Regulatory Authority makes South Africa the second market, after India, where Sun Pharma has secured clearance for a generic semaglutide injection, the company said.

The approval is for adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes.

Sun Pharma said it plans to launch the product in South Africa in the coming days. The medicine will be sold as a pre-filled, multi-dose injectable pen in two strengths — 2mg and 4mg — for once-weekly use.

“We remain committed to improving access to generics and making evidence-based treatment options available to patients and health care professionals,” said Sun Pharma’s COO Aalok Shanghvi.

South Africa’s weight-loss drug market is dominated by Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo’s Ozempic and Wegovy, though the products face growing competition from compounded versions of the medicines.

Regulators have been increasing efforts to monitor and regulate the compounded-drug market amid strong demand for low-cost treatments.

Reuters