SAHRC accuses municipality of failing residents in worsening North West water crisis

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SAHRC commissioner Henk Boshoff blasted the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality in the North West, as residents get only a quarter of the water they need. Picture:

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The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has accused the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality of failing residents after officials admitted that some communities are receiving only a quarter of the water they need while key infrastructure projects remain unfinished.

The commission delivered a scathing assessment during its inquiry into water and sanitation challenges in the North West on Wednesday, where commissioners repeatedly questioned municipal officials about delays, illegal water connections and continued reliance on water tankers.

The SAHRC earlier heard that years of ageing infrastructure, sewage pollution, poor maintenance and water losses have left thousands of residents in the North West without reliable access to clean drinking water.

During the hearing, the commission repeatedly criticised the municipality for failing to implement long-term solutions while communities continue to rely on water tankers and irregular water supply

Acting municipal manager Frans Temeki Mabokela told the commission that the municipality had planned to complete a borehole project during the previous financial year, but repeated vandalism, contractor challenges and funding constraints delayed its completion until September.

“The agreement was that even though the contractor may experience challenges with payment, he would complete the project. The problem is that there has been consistent vandalism of the infrastructure,” Mabokela said.

The municipality requires about 800kl of water a day to meet demand in the affected area but is currently producing only about 200kl a day because five boreholes are not operational.

“If we can manage to finalise the project, we will be almost there,” she told the commission.

SAHRC commissioner Henk Boshoff said the figures painted a worrying picture, telling officials they were supplying residents with only a fraction of the water they require.

“What I’m hearing, I’ll be honest, is that there is a dismal failure on the part of the municipality to meet its obligations,” Boshoff said.

Municipal officials admitted that water tanker deliveries are inadequate because the municipality does not have enough trucks to serve all affected communities.

They acknowledged that some villages receive water only once a week, despite complaints from residents that tanks are often left empty.

We are observing an allegation now of an act of terrorism. If heavily armed gangs are refusing [to allow] you to protect the infrastructure of the municipality, I need that information to assist this municipality. — Henk Boshoff, SAHRC commissioner

The commission also questioned the municipality’s decision to drill boreholes over several years without making them operational.

Boshoff said he had never encountered a municipality that drilled boreholes which then remained unused for years instead of supplying water immediately.

Mabokela said the municipality had adopted what she described as a “blanket approach” because communities in the district all demanded water infrastructure at the same time.

“When communities see that you are busy in another village, they want to know when you are coming to them. But by the time we complete, everyone will be happy,” Mabokela said.

Boshoff was unconvinced, saying the municipality’s strategy appeared to have left every community waiting instead of helping any of them.

Commissioners also challenged officials over illegal water connections after the municipality admitted it had taken no action against residents connecting unlawfully to municipal infrastructure.

Officials initially argued that the municipality lacked bylaws to deal with illegal connections, but Boshoff questioned that explanation.

“There is nothing that is preventing you, even from tomorrow, from dealing with illegal connections if you desire to do so as a municipality,” he said.

The hearing also focused on the growing problem of vandalism targeting water infrastructure.

Municipal officials said more than 78 criminal cases had been opened but admitted there had been little progress in police investigations.

They told the commission they had established a forum with senior SAPS officials to improve co-operation and push for arrests.

Boshoff said the commission was increasingly concerned that the attacks appeared to go beyond ordinary vandalism.

“We are observing an allegation now of an act of terrorism. If heavily armed gangs are refusing [to allow] you to protect the infrastructure of the municipality, I need that information to assist this municipality,” he said.

He requested detailed information about vandalism cases and said he intended raising the matter with the relevant national minister, describing infrastructure sabotage as a problem affecting municipalities beyond the North West.

The commissioner also sought details about the municipality’s spending on private security, warning that in other parts of the country there had been allegations that contractors benefiting from water tanker services had sabotaged infrastructure to keep lucrative contracts in place.

“What we have seen in other municipalities is that service providers who benefit financially from a municipality are sometimes also responsible for the sabotage of municipal infrastructure,” Boshoff said, adding that the commission wanted to establish whether a similar pattern existed in Ngaka Modiri Molema.

Before adjourning, the SAHRC instructed the municipality to submit outstanding documents, evidence and timelines as part of its ongoing investigation into the district’s water crisis.