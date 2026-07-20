NPA seizes Maumela’s R326m luxury properties, Lamborghini collection

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Luxury homes and sports cars belonging to Hangwani Maumela, a central figure implicated in the Tembisa Hospital looting scandal, are set to be seized by the NPA’s forfeiture unit.

This comes after the Johannesburg high court granted the NPA a forfeiture order to assets belonging to Maumela following the August 2025 preservation order.

The assets are estimated to be valued at R326m, and this includes high-end residential properties in Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape.

Some of the items to be attached are:

ERF 45/0 Bantry bay, 67 Victoria Road, Cape Town, valued at R88,570 000

ERF 15/0 Hartbeestpoort, 29 Peninsula street, Pecanwood Estate, valued at R13,660 000

ERF 28/0 Sandton, 25 Oxford Avenue, Sandhurst, valued at R69,750 000

ERF 28/12 Sandton, 25A Oxford Avenue, Sandhurst, valued at R71,660 000

ERF 25/5 Ballito, 5 Reserve close, Zimbali Coastal Estate, valued at R9,410 000

ERF 1099/00049 and ERF 1099/00133, Twin towers, 191 Beach Road, ThreeAnchor Bay, Cape Town, valued at

R41,500 000

Motor Vehicles

Lamborghini Urus Aventador SVJ, valued at R17,999,995

Lamborghini Huracan STO, valued at R8,750,000

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupe, valued at R17,999,995

Lamborghini Urus, valued at R6,999,900

Bentley Continental GT V8 valued at R4,199,000

Isuzu D Max valued at R538,600

Multipurpose trailer

Regency 250 LE3 Boat, valued at R1,960,847

According to NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the forfeiture application was premised on the forensic investigations by a firm appointed to assist in the investigations concerning the allegations of procurement fraud and corruption that took place at the hospital between January 2019 and August 2022.

“The investigation into this matter was precipitated by the receipt of a report from the late Babita Deokaran, who was assassinated on 23 August 2021 and who was the chief director: financial accounting at the Gauteng department of health,” said Kganyago.

“Her report detailed suspected procurement irregularities within Tembisa Hospital’s supply chain management.”

Kganyago said after Specialised Audit Services Unit (SAS) of the National Treasury (NT) conducted a review of Tembisa Hospital’s Basic Accounting System payment data to determine all payments made to the companies that were identified by Deokaran as having benefitted from the unlawful activities.

“It also conducted a review of the Tembisa Hospital’s Central Supplier Database and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission records of the implicated companies to verify the registration and directorships of the companies, to identify any additional related companies involved in the unlawful activities and to review payments made to those companies.

“The review covered the period between April 2016 and August 2022.”

The SAS review confirmed the possible large-scale corruption reported by Deokaran. It found that 14 entities allegedly controlled by the Maumela syndicate had irregularly and unlawfully benefited from Tembisa Hospital contracts worth more than R400m.

Forensic investigations uncovered widespread irregularities in the procurement processes, including the alleged manipulation of contract awards to favour entities associated with the syndicate.

In some instances, companies listed as having submitted quotations during the bidding process denied ever submitting them. In other cases, companies allegedly linked to the syndicate were used as cover bidders, submitting quotations in a manner that consistently favoured the syndicate-linked entities.

An analysis of the flow of funds allegedly showed that most of the money received by the syndicate-linked entities was used to purchase assets, pay bribes to officials and cover bidders, and fund the extravagant lifestyles of syndicate members.

Only a small portion of the total amount received could potentially be attributed to the purchase of goods and services that were actually delivered under the contracts.

NPA head Adv Andy Mothibi said the NPA’s pursuit of justice continued, particularly in the fight against corruption.

He said ordinary South Africans became victims of crime and corruption when they were forced to endure inadequate healthcare, under-resourced facilities, medicine shortages and a lack of essential equipment. “This is a travesty of justice,” Mothibi said.

He said the Asset Forfeiture Unit was an important tool in disrupting criminal syndicates and ensuring that they could not use the proceeds of alleged criminal activities to fight the state.

NPA said the outcome demonstrates the impact of collaborative efforts by government agencies working together in the fight for justice.

Sowetan