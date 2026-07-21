Government to review 350,000 social grants in bid to save R1.5bn and curb fraud

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Social development minister Dina Pule says the government will review more than 350,000 social grants. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

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The government will review more than 350,000 social grants during the 2026/27 financial year in an effort to strengthen the integrity of the social assistance system, curb fraud and save an estimated R1.5bn for the fiscus.

Social development minister Dina Pule said on Tuesday the reviews are required by law and intended to ensure that grants continue to reach only those who qualify.

Pule also acknowledged widespread complaints about long queues at South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices, saying improving the experience of beneficiaries had become an immediate priority.

“In the few days in office, I received complaints regarding our people standing in long queues in most of our offices and had to step in urgently to understand the cause and seek immediate intervention to bring back dignity and respect,” she said.

Under the Social Assistance Act, Sassa must periodically review grants to confirm beneficiaries still meet the qualifying criteria, while recipients are required to report changes in their financial or marital circumstances.

“Simply put, social grant reviews help ensure that the right grant is paid to the right person, at the right time,” Pule said.

She said improvements in data verification systems enabled Sassa to identify more than 420,000 grants for review during the 2025/26 financial year. Of those, more than 240,000 reviews were completed, while about 160,000 beneficiaries did not complete the process.

“For 2026/27, we are targeting to review over 350,000, projecting to save about R1.5bn for the government fiscus which can be redirected to fund other government priorities,” she said.

Social grants are not merely payments, they are a lifeline to remove poverty from many households, the vulnerable, the child who depends on a grant, grandmother who holds a household together, the young person searching for dignity and work — Social development minister Dina Pule

Pule stressed that the reviews should not be viewed as an attempt to reduce social support, describing grants as essential for millions of vulnerable South Africans.

“Social grants are not merely payments, they are a lifeline to remove poverty from many households, the vulnerable, the child who depends on a grant, grandmother who holds a household together, the young person searching for dignity and work,” she said.

She said South Africa’s social assistance programme has grown from 2.7-million beneficiaries in 1994 to about 19-million people today.

To strengthen fraud prevention, Pule said Sassa has expanded its biometric verification system, which links in real time with the department of home affairs to verify applicants’ identities.

She said the technology has helped prevent identity theft, duplicate claims and other fraudulent activity, while the government is also expanding the use of e-Life Certification, allowing beneficiaries to confirm their eligibility through secure digital channels.

The system is expected to benefit older people, people with disabilities and beneficiaries living in remote areas by reducing the need to travel to Sassa offices.

Pule encouraged beneficiaries to use digital services, including Sassa’s online platforms, WhatsApp and mobile application, to avoid unnecessary queues.

She also announced that more than 1,000 contract workers are being recruited across the country to assist with grant applications and reviews, while Sassa offices will extend operating hours. Home visits will continue for beneficiaries aged over 75 and those who are frail.

Pule said she would visit Sassa offices around the country in the coming days to monitor the rollout of the interventions and engage with communities on improving service delivery.