NPA gets green light to seize Maumela’s R326m assets

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The Johannesburg high court has granted the NPA a forfeiture order for assets belonging to tender tycoon Hungwani Maumela following an August 2025 preservation order. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

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Tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela’s empire has begun to crumble with the state set to seize his luxury cars and high-end homes estimated to be worth R326m.

The court on Monday gave a green light to the NPA to auction the assets which the state believes he accumulated through a R2bn looting frenzy at Tembisa Hospital from 2019.

The assets will be auctioned and the proceeds handed over to the Gauteng health department.

Civil organisations have welcomed the Johannesburg high court judgment, describing it as the right step.

The judgment was premised on forensic investigations into allegations of procurement fraud and corruption that took place at the hospital between January 2019 and August 2022. The probe pointed to Maumela as the alleged leader of one of three syndicates that milked Tembisa Hospital’s coffers dry.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage said they were encouraged by efforts to recover assets linked to the proceeds of the alleged corruption.

“This is good news,” he said. “Never fully there [with regards to justice], we still want to see those involved being held criminally accountable. Accountability is not just about getting the funds back, it is about answering in the courts and being sentenced.”

Reacting to the judgment, NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “All recovered proceeds will be paid into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account where it with be ringfenced for utilisation by the Gauteng department of health. The Criminal Assets Recovery Committee will ensure that the recovered proceeds are appropriately utilised.”

He added that a criminal case against Maumela was being pursued by the Hawks.

While this forfeiture order represents an important victory, accountability must not end with the recovery of assets. Those responsible for orchestrating and benefiting from the alleged corruption should be prosecuted expeditiously. — Tebogo Khaas, chairperson of Public Interest SA

Tebogo Khaas, chairperson of Public Interest SA, said the organisation welcomed the decision to return the money to the provincial health department.

“We call for complete transparency regarding the management and utilisation of these funds to ensure they are directed towards strengthening public healthcare and restoring services that were compromised by corruption,” he said.

“While this forfeiture order represents an important victory, accountability must not end with the recovery of assets. Those responsible for orchestrating and benefiting from the alleged corruption should be prosecuted expeditiously and, where appropriate, receive sentences that reflect the gravity of their conduct.”

Some of the properties to be attached are: ERF 45/0 Bantry bay, 67 Victoria Road, Cape Town, valued at R88.57m; ERF 15/0 Hartbeestpoort, 29 Peninsula street, Pecanwood Estate, valued at R13.66m; ERF 28/0 Sandton, 25 Oxford Avenue, Sandhurst, valued at R69.75m; ERF 28/12 Sandton, 25A Oxford Avenue, Sandhurst, valued at R71.66m; ERF 25/5 Ballito, 5 Reserve close, Zimbali Coastal Estate, valued at R9.41m; ERF 1099/00049 and ERF 1099/00133, Twin towers, 191 Beach Road, ThreeAnchor Bay, Cape Town, valued at R41.5m.

The vehicles to be attached include Lamborghini Urus Aventador SVJ, valued at R18m; Lamborghini Huracan STO, valued at R8.75m; Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupe, valued at R18m; Lamborghini Urus, valued at R7m; Bentley Continental GT V8, valued at R4.2m; Isuzu D Max valued at R538,600; a multipurpose trailer; and a Regency 250 LE3 Boat, valued at R1.96m.

NPA head Adv Andy Mothibi said the NPA’s pursuit of justice continued, particularly in the fight against corruption.

In September last year, the Special Investigating Unit revealed that they traced three syndicates that looted the hospital. One of the syndicates allegedly led by Maumela had pocketed R816m, and another allegedly led by Richard Mazibuko walked away with R283m.

A third syndicate, only identified as Syndicate X, made R596m, while three companies linked to controversial tenderpreneur and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala scored R14m in tenders from the hospital.

The report further revealed that 15 former and current hospital employees, including Gauteng health department workers, were paid over R122m to manipulate the supply chain system in favour of the syndicates.

The investigation was prompted by the receipt of a report from whistleblower Babita Deokaran, who was assassinated on August 23 2021. She was acting chief director: financial accounting, for the health department.