More turmoil as minister Chikunga’s revolving DG door turns

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Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the Presidency for women, youth & people with disabilities. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

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The department of women, youth & persons with disabilities has had three directors-general in seven months.

The latest staffing turmoil at the department emerged last week when minister Sindisiwe Chikunga removed acting director-general Dineo Mmako from her position.

Mmako took over at the beginning of the year after director-general Mikateko Maluleke retired. She was appointed on a six-month acting basis, but her stint was abruptly terminated this week and another acting director-general appointed.

Sources said Mmako’s removal followed a series of disputes with Chikunga, including her refusal to approve travel arrangements involving the minister’s chief of staff, Zandile Mthembu, and private secretary, Lesego Itumeleng. According to sources, Mmako declined to sign off the trips, citing irregular expenditure concerns.

“Any trip in South Africa, from Chikunga’s parliamentary duties to oversight visits,” said a source with intimate knowledge of the matter. “They have not travelled since Mmako’s acting stint as director-general. She declined them because she did not want her signature associated with financial misconduct.”

Mmako’s stint was abruptly terminated this week and another acting director-general appointed

Sources also said Mmako and Chikunga clashed over the proposed lateral transfer of Mthembu and Itumeleng, who had been seconded from the department of transport, where Chikunga previously served as minister.

Ministerial spokesperson Nompendulo Mkhatshwa is also understood to have fallen out of favour with Chikunga.

Chikunga is understood to have accused Mkhatshwa, a former MP, of being absent from work despite her recovering from surgery and working remotely.

According to sources, Chikunga submitted a proposal recommending Mkhatshwa’s dismissal. However, sources inside the department said there was little support for the move, with officials warning it could expose both the department and the minister to legal action.

The warning follows legal advice obtained by the department, which reportedly found no basis for the early termination of Mkhatshwa’s contract. The legal advice, seen by the Sunday Times, states that Chikunga should consider mending her working relationship with Mkhatshwa.

Chikunga’s spokesperson, Cassius Selala, had not responded to direct questions sent to him by the time of publication.

The minister has faced a series of controversies in recent months. She and her deputy, Steve Letsike, are currently the subject of a Public Service Commission investigation into alleged irregular appointments, including allegations that relatives were appointed to positions within their private offices.

Mmako and Mkhatshwa had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.