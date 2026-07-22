Six hospital visits before diagnosing TB meningitis are costing children’s lives

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A child with tuberculosis (TB) meningitis typically visits a hospital six times before receiving a diagnosis, a delay that experts say is costing lives.

Prof Novel Chegou, head of the TB Diagnostics (Biomarker) Research Laboratory at Stellenbosch University, says by the time many children are diagnosed with the disease, it is often too late to prevent death or permanent brain damage.

“Six visits are simply too many. Early diagnosis is critical because by the time many children are diagnosed, they have already developed severe complications,” Chegou said.

Childhood TB meningitis remains one of the Western Cape’s most devastating yet overlooked health threats. Though the disease is treatable, delayed diagnosis continues to leave many children with lifelong neurological disabilities or claims their lives.

As one of the countries with the highest TB burden in the world, South Africa continues to face a deadly challenge from TB meningitis, a form of the disease that kills around half of those diagnosed or leaves survivors with lifelong neurological complications.

A population-based study, Epidemiology of Pediatric Tuberculosis in the Western Cape: A Population-Based Study (2017–2023), published earlier this year, found that childhood tuberculosis remains a major public health challenge in high-burden settings such as the Western Cape. The researchers concluded that better surveillance and integrated health data systems are needed to improve outcomes for children with TB.

To tackle the diagnostic gap, Stellenbosch University is leading a new four-year international research project, PRECISE-TBM, aimed at developing rapid point-of-care tests that could dramatically shorten the time it takes to diagnose TB meningitis, the deadliest form of tuberculosis in children.

If successful, [these tests] could fundamentally change how TB meningitis is diagnosed, allowing treatment to begin much earlier and significantly improving survival rates, particularly in high-burden countries across Africa and Asia. — Prof Novel Chegou, head of the TB Diagnostics (Biomarker) Research Laboratory at Stellenbosch University

The project, launched in May, has secured R40m in funding from Global Health EDCTP3 and brings together six research institutions from Africa and Europe.

“TB meningitis mainly affects children and people living with HIV. About 50% of those diagnosed will either die or suffer long-term neurological complications,” Chegou said.

He said the tragedy is that people are not dying because they don’t have treatment.

“They are dying because we don’t have accurate diagnostic tools that can identify the disease early enough.”

Researchers are developing two rapid diagnostic tests: one using cerebrospinal fluid obtained through a lumbar puncture and another using a simple finger-prick or heel-prick blood sample.

Unlike current laboratory-based tests, which require sophisticated equipment and highly trained personnel, the new tests are designed to be simple, affordable and deliver results within two to 15 minutes.

“These tests will require minimal technical expertise and could potentially be used in primary healthcare facilities or other low-resource settings. If successful, they could fundamentally change how TB meningitis is diagnosed, allowing treatment to begin much earlier and significantly improving survival rates, particularly in high-burden countries across Africa and Asia,” he said.

Chegou said the consortium hopes the new technology will equip healthcare workers with practical tools to diagnose the disease quickly, reducing the multiple hospital visits that many children currently endure before receiving life-saving treatment.

“We want to empower clinicians to make a diagnosis faster, start treatment sooner and ultimately prevent the devastating outcomes we continue to see in children with TB meningitis,” he said.