Tshwane asks court to reject Mettler’s bid for reinstatement

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The City of Tshwane has asked the Pretoria high court to dismiss suspended city manager Johann Mettler's urgent bid to be reinstated.

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The City of Tshwane has urged the Pretoria high court to dismiss the urgent application by suspended city manager Johann Mettler, arguing that his immediate reinstatement could disrupt the municipality and create legal uncertainty over decisions already taken.

This comes after Mettler approached the court on an urgent basis last week to interdict the council’s decision to place him on precautionary suspension. Mettler also asked the court to reinstate him.

Mettler was suspended during a special council meeting on July 9 with 13 allegations of wrongdoing levelled against him.

In his urgent application seeking reinstatement, Mettler argued that his suspension was unlawful, saying the council meeting that approved the move was procedurally flawed.

In an answering affidavit filed on July 20. Tshwane acting municipal manager Musa Khumalo said the city was not asking the court to rule on whether Mettler’s suspension was lawful.

Instead, the city was arguing that the urgent relief sought by Mettler went too far and risked destabilising the administration.

The remedy must not retrospectively destabilise the municipal administration or prejudice innocent third parties — Tshwane acting municipal manager Musa Khumalo

Khumalo said the municipality’s concern was that Mettler was not only asking the court to suspend the council resolution that led to his precautionary suspension, but also to invalidate every decision, instruction and administrative step taken since then.

He said this would create uncertainty for municipal employees, service providers, creditors, financial institutions, auditors, regulators and residents who may have relied on decisions made after Mettler’s suspension.

“The remedy must not retrospectively destabilise the municipal administration or prejudice innocent third parties,” Khumalo said in the affidavit.

Khumalo also said the municipality had no interest in keeping him in the acting city manager position if a court eventually ruled otherwise.

However, he argued that any changes should happen in an orderly manner that protected the validity of municipal decisions already made.

Khumalo said Mettler’s application sought his immediate return as city manager, including restoring his access to municipal offices, email systems, records, staff, delegations and decision-making powers.

This amounted to substantially final relief before the main case has been heard, he said.

Khumalo said Mettler had not identified specific decisions that should be set aside and instead was seeking a blanket order affecting an undefined number of municipal actions.

The affidavit also noted that the office of city manager was a statutory position responsible for overseeing the municipality’s administration and finances.

Khumalo argued that replacing the accounting officer without a structured handover could affect governance and service delivery.

The latest filing comes after Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya formally appointed attorneys to represent her in the matter.

The notice filed on July 19 confirmed that the mayor, cited as the fourth respondent, has appointed legal representatives to oppose Mettler’s urgent application.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink launched a separate legal action seeking Mettler’s reinstatement.

He asked the court to reinstate Mettler as city manager and block anyone from being appointed as acting city manager, as well as to stop any planned disciplinary action against him until the case has reached its final determination.

Brink argued that the council resolution was invalid because councillors who were on approved leave were incorrectly counted as absent when the vote was taken.

The urgent application is expected to determine whether Mettler returns to office while the broader dispute over the legality of his suspension continues before the courts.