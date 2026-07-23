Court snubs DBSA’s ‘delaying tactics’, orders immediate R9.2m payment to joint venture

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The Johannesburg high court says the Development Bank of Southern Africa has demonstrated a pattern of delaying tactics.

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The Johannesburg high court has ordered the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to immediately pay R9.2m to a joint venture of engineering contractors it had hired to demolish and reconstruct a primary school in KwaZulu-Natal.

The judgment, handed down by judge Leicester Adams on Wednesday, reinforces the ironclad binding nature of contractual dispute adjudication in South African construction law. The judgment held organs of state cannot use ongoing arbitration proceedings as an excuse to withhold interim payments.

A joint venture (JV) between Ngcolosi Engineers CC and Njenje applied to the court for a monetary judgment against the DBSA for payment of the amount of R9.2m in terms of an adjudication award in its favour, together with interest.

In 2019, the DBSA had contracted the JV for building repairs to and construction of the Collingwood Primary School.

Payment under the contract was made monthly via interim payment certificates issued by the principal agent, continuing until a final payment certificate is issued.

The contract also provided for the resolution of disputes arising under the contract.

“The dispute resolution mechanism, as set out in clause 40 of the General Conditions, obliges the parties to refer any dispute to adjudication.

“Crucially, clause 40.3 provides that the adjudicator’s decision shall be binding on the parties, who will give effect to it without delay unless and until it is subsequently revised by an arbitrator in terms of clause 40.5,” the judge said in summarising the contract.

It initiated the arbitration but did nothing to prosecute it for extended periods. The application for a stay appears to be another attempt to avoid its contractual obligations. — Judge Leicester Adams

During 2021, a dispute arose between the parties, which was referred to Dr Nishani Harinarain, the adjudicator appointed in terms of the contract.

In May 2022, the adjudicator made a determination in favour of the JV and ruled that the DBSA was liable for payment of the JV’s final account in the amount of R9.2m with interest.

The DBSA was found liable to pay the costs of the adjudication, including the adjudicator’s fees of R84,000.

The DBSA was dissatisfied with the determination and delivered a notice of dissatisfaction on June 22 2022. It subsequently referred the dispute to arbitration and an arbitrator was appointed in March 2023.

In the interim, the DBSA failed, contrary to its obligation in terms of clause 40.3, to comply with the adjudicator’s determination in that it did not pay the amount determined to be due to the JV.

The JV then approached the court to seek an order enforcing the adjudicator’s determination.

It contended that a clause in the agreement created a contractual entitlement to enforce an adjudication award pending the final outcome of any arbitration.

“In sum, the contention by the (joint venture) is that the adjudicator’s decision is binding unless and until varied, or overturned, by an arbitration award. I agree,” Adams said.

Adams said until such time as the decision of the adjudicator is reversed in arbitration, it was contractually binding on the parties, in particular the DBSA.

The DBSA relied on the fact that it had issued a notice of dissatisfaction and that arbitration proceedings were under way.

In the alternative, the DBSA applied to have these proceedings stayed pending the finalisation of the arbitration. It argued on the basis that a stay would be in the interests of justice, given that the DBSA is an organ of state funded by the taxpayer and is acting in the public interest. The judge said there was no merit in that request.

Adams said the DBSA has demonstrated a pattern of delaying tactics.

“It initiated the arbitration but did nothing to prosecute it for extended periods. The application for a stay appears to be another attempt to avoid its contractual obligations.”