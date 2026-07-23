Dirco pours cold water over ICC petition to probe SA over alleged violence against foreigners

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The international relations and co-operation department (Dirco) is not worried about the petition made to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against South Africa by two Ghanaian officials after the countrywide protests against undocumented foreigners.

Dirco on Thursday responded to a petition filed with the ICC to investigate the South African government for failing to act on the violence and alleged crimes committed against foreigners during the recent bout of anti-illegal immigrant protests.

According to several reports, the petition was filed by two Ghanaian officials on July 15, making a range of allegations against the government on what they say are systematic attacks against foreigners.

Pretoria has, however, poured cold water on the petition, saying it will not stand the test of the ICC.

“We view the petition submitted by two Ghanaian civilians as premature and without legal merit,” said Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

“South Africa is confident in its legal position. The filing completely fails to satisfy the statutory legal triggers and jurisdictional requirements necessary for any action by the ICC.”

Phiri said the ICC would first have to satisfy itself that this complaint was first ventilated and exhausted with the lower courts before being referred to them.

“Furthermore, under the foundational international principle of complementarity, the ICC only intervenes when a domestic legal system is unable or unwilling to act. South Africa maintains full confidence in its independent legal framework,” said Phiri.

South Africa is confident in its legal position. The filing completely fails to satisfy the statutory legal triggers and jurisdictional requirements necessary for any action by the ICC. — Chrispin Phiri

“Legislation such as the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act directly gives effect to our constitutional and international human rights obligations. It provides robust mechanisms to investigate, prosecute, and hold accountable anyone who commits hate crimes, hate speech, or acts of violence within our borders.”

The petition by the Ghanaian officials comes after months of strained relations with Accra and Abuja over the March and March protests, which some in Ghana and Nigeria believe are simply Afrophobic attacks targeting immigrants.

The marches have been aimed at pushing the government to act against those in South Africa illegally.

Asked why specifically Ghana and Nigeria had taken a harsher stance against South Africa compared with Sadc countries, Phiri said he could not speculate.

“Rather than engaging in speculation about intent, South Africa maintains absolute clarity on its constitutional principles and the realities of migration.

“Our position rests on two pillars. [First,] zero tolerance for prejudice and violence: South Africa categorically rejects xenophobia, racism, homophobia, and all forms of intolerance. Upholding the dignity and safety of every person within our borders is a constitutional imperative, and anyone who commits unlawful acts or violence is held fully accountable under our judicial system,” he said.

“[Second,] addressing root causes pragmatically: rather than reducing migration to rhetoric, South Africa believes there should be a high-level engagement at the AU. We are advocating for a dedicated AU agenda item that squarely addresses the primary push-and-pull factors of irregular migration — specifically good governance, democracy, and economic stability so that migration on the continent becomes a choice rather than a necessity.”

He did, however, say their information was that the migration issue most affected countries that are geographically closer to South Africa.

“It is simply a practical reflection of geographic and demographic realities. South Africa’s most high-volume migration dynamics are naturally concentrated within our immediate region, the Sadc, where shared borders require continuous, structured operational management,” said Phiri.

“At the same time, South Africa views Ecowas as a vital pillar of continental integration. While we continue to proactively resolve specific bilateral matters directly with West African partners such as Ghana and Nigeria, South Africa remains deeply committed — in the spirit of Pan-African solidarity — to open, constructive, and action-orientated dialogue with all Ecowas member states on matters of mutual concern.”

TimesLIVE