Forgery claims rock Gauteng infrastructure department over R3.9m project

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A multimillion-rand Gauteng government infrastructure project intended to deliver an early childhood development centre has become the subject of criminal allegations after a contractor accused officials and consultants of orchestrating a scheme to remove legitimate contractors using forged termination letters, before replacing them with preferred service providers.

The allegations are contained in a South African Police Service criminal docket and a report submitted to the Gauteng department of infrastructure development (GDID) by contractor Nhlanhla Mkhize, which accuse officials in the department of fraud, forgery, procurement irregularities, financial misconduct and breaches of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

At the centre of the case is the R3.97m Bantubonke Early Childhood Development Centre project in Vereeniging, awarded in February 2022.

While the project was meant to deliver public infrastructure, the complainant alleges it instead exposes a long-running procurement scheme that has left the department facing potential liabilities exceeding R10m through accumulated contractual interest and penalties.

The criminal complaint, registered with police, which the Sunday Times has seen, includes allegations of forgery, uttering, fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.

“All these charges flow from one forged document,” reads the police docket.

The complainant alleges a small network operating inside the department routinely manipulated contracts, amended procurement processes and unlawfully removed contractors from projects before replacing them with preferred service providers.

“This syndicate employs a number of tactics to achieve their desired outcomes. The purpose of this document is to deal with one incident and one tactic, which is amending contracts and issuing forged termination letters to legitimately appointed contractors with the aim of replacing them with contractors with whom the syndicate has a ‘relationship’,” reads the docket.

According to the docket, the alleged practice has had devastating consequences beyond the Bantubonke project.

“This act alone has resulted in many contractors going out of business, because they believe their contracts were amended illegitimately or their termination was illegitimate... The impact of the forgery is devastating.”

The Bantubonke contract was awarded to Mkhize Gcwabe Properties (MGP) for R3,969,013.40 over a 90-day construction period.

The contractor says the first signs of trouble emerged shortly after arriving on site when an external consulting company, Sizanani Consortium, was introduced as project manager despite the project falling under the department’s maintenance panel. He claims this appointment immediately raised concerns.

“It was a startling anomaly that this project was managed by an external consultant. I took issue with this... I later requested the consultants’ appointment letter giving them authority to manage a project from the short-term panel. To this day, none was forwarded and none exists,” reads the docket.

Rather than slowing construction, he claims the department sought to accelerate delivery.

“It became clear to me that my enquiries were ruffling feathers, thus I decided to issue instructions to my team to complete the project faster than the programme permits,” reads the docket.

In his report to the department he alleges more than half of the contract had been completed within the first month, yet progress payments allegedly never followed.

Instead, he alleges payment certificates required under the NEC3 engineering contract were withheld while drawings needed to complete the remaining work were deliberately delayed.

“Payment was withheld with the hope that I’ll either walk away, or will approach the role players with gratification or be willing to ‘play ball’ by entering into a corrupt relationship with role players.”

According to the report, officials then prevented completion of the final portion of the project.

“They decided to withhold drawings for the remaining 20% of the project, to ensure that I don’t get to 100%.”

The dispute remained unresolved for more than two years before escalating dramatically in October 2024 when the contractor received what purported to be an official termination letter from the department.

According to the report, the document immediately appeared suspicious.

The report alleges metadata associated with the electronic document showed it had been created by someone other than the head of department, while the electronic signature was allegedly appended using software different from that ordinarily used by the department.

An independent forensic document examiner was subsequently appointed.

The report concludes: “Based on the analysis... the likelihood of the questioned signature being created in an attempt to deceive the receiver of the document and or forge the known signatures is high.”

The complainant alleges the disputed termination was intended to shield officials from scrutiny over their handling of the contract.

“The only reason for conspiring to forging the termination letter is the fact that it would have exposed their motive and breaches in the contract, including explaining to the HoD why a consultant was managing this project.”

According to the report, another contractor was subsequently allowed to continue the remaining work without encountering the same obstacles.

"My replacement was allowed to work unhindered and the project manager was suddenly a project manager (internal employee) ... Drawings were suddenly available."

The allegations extend well beyond the disputed termination letter.

The report accuses departmental officials of repeatedly breaching the NEC3 contract by failing to issue payment certificates, process certified claims and administer the contract in accordance with its provisions.

It further alleges those failures triggered compensation events, contractual interest and penalties that continue to accumulate years after the project should have been completed.

The report argues those contractual failures have transformed what began as a R3.97m project into a liability exceeding R10m.

The report also alleges senior officials failed to comply with obligations imposed by the PFMA after detailed reports outlining the alleged misconduct were submitted.

“The department was supposed to document the allegation... notify the Treasury and the auditor-general... investigate... implement disciplinary and criminal actions.”

According to the report, little happened after the reports were lodged.

“It is more than a year later, the department has not lifted a finger. It is unsurprising then that the syndicate is emboldened in their view of themselves as untouchables.”

The report concludes that civil litigation alone will not resolve what it characterises as criminal conduct.

“With this syndicate in place, a contract is not binding and laws of this country are a mere suggestion to them. It is this fact alone that has convinced me that getting every member of this network locked-up is a priority.”

The Sunday Times visited the Bantubonke Early Childhood Development Centre in Three Rivers, about 9km east of central Vereeniging, and found a modern facility standing complete after years of construction delays and uncertainty.

While the allegations of fraud and procurement irregularities continue to unfold, residents say they are less concerned about the legal battle than about when the long-awaited centre will finally open its doors to children.

The centre, which towers above the surrounding neighbourhood, has become a symbol of hope for many families living in the community, where unemployment remains high and access to quality early childhood development services has long been limited.

We have been waiting for this ECD for more than five years, and I am excited that it will help children in this community and equip them for a life of education ahead of them. — Amelia Mlangeni, resident

Residents who spoke to the Sunday Times said they had watched the project rise from its foundations over several years, often wondering whether it would ever be completed after repeated periods of inactivity.

For Amelia Mlangeni, the facility represents far more than just another government building.

She said generations of children in the area have grown up without access to proper early childhood education, forcing many parents to rely on informal daycare facilities or keep young children at home because they cannot afford private centres.

“We have been waiting for this ECD for more than five years, and I am excited that it will help children in this community and equip them for a life of education ahead of them,” she said.

She said residents have yet to receive official communication about when the facility will begin operating or when children will be able to enrol.

“I hope they will launch the centre soon. Our children’s development must be taken seriously,” she said.

Another resident, Palesa Mosia, said she hopes her newborn child will be among the first group of children to attend the centre once it opens.

Mosia said the development was particularly significant because there were few public facilities dedicated to young children in the area despite the growing population.

“I’ve been living in this community for more than 36 years, and I can tell that this is the first centre of any kind we’ve seen here,” she said.

She added the facility could ease the burden on working parents and grandparents who often struggle to find safe and affordable places to leave children while they search for work or earn a living.

“We have been waiting for something like this for years. It will make a huge difference to families in this community,” she said.

For Leon Mabaso, the completed building is proof that a project many residents believed had stalled indefinitely has finally reached the finish line.

He recalled seeing construction teams arrive on site several years ago before progress appeared to slow dramatically, leaving residents questioning whether the project had been abandoned altogether.

“I will also be sending my child here to attend. I remember seeing how the construction started about six years ago. I am happy to see that it was completed although there were a lot of stop and starts,” he said.

Mabaso said the community now hopes government will move quickly to operationalise the facility so that the years of waiting translate into tangible benefits for local families.

Despite being presented with 15 detailed questions relating to allegations of fraud, forgery, procurement irregularities and financial misconduct, Gauteng department of education spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana did not address any of the substantive issues raised.

The department responded only that the Bantubonke Early Childhood Development Centre was built by the Gauteng department of social development through the Gauteng department of infrastructure development and has not yet been transferred to the Gauteng department of education.

Police spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that a fraud case has been registered at Alberton police station and remains under investigation.