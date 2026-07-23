Security guard denies mistakenly shooting Joe Sibanyoni during 2022 ambush

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Bethuel Mzamo Cele a security guard at the residential golf estate in Centurion testifies during the alleged attempted murder case against Vusimuzi Matlala and others.

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A security guard who returned fire when Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni came under attack from men in a BMW armed with AK-47s denied that he accidentally shot the taxi boss.

Bethwell Cele said this at the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday in the trial of alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama are facing 25 charges that include the attempted murder of actor Tebogo Thobejane and Sibanyoni.

During cross-examination, Mabusela’s lawyer Adv Nardus Grové questioned Cele about the sequence of events on the night of the ambush at the Centurion Golf Estate in 2022.

I’ve never worked [directly] for Sibanyoni. I work for him through another company.

Grové suggested that some of the shots Cele fired that night could have hit Sibanyoni.

However, Cele said it wouldn’t have been possible.

“When you shoot someone with a 9mm firearm, it cannot have both an entrance wound and an exit wound. He [Sibanyoni] had been shot twice, and he did survive.”

Cele became visibly frustrated with Grové’s line of questioning.

However, Grové said: “I am asking the questions, and you are supposed to answer the questions to the best of your ability.”

Judge Cassim Moosa then intervened.

“I think the counsel is putting to you that you accidentally shot Mr Sibanyoni. What is your answer?” Cele responded: “No.”

Grové continued: “It says that when you made your first statement, you actually made up a story to protect yourself ... what do you have to say about that?”

Cele replied that he did not have an answer to that.

It was also revealed in court that Cele works for Sibanyoni. Grové told Cele that they were aware of his working relationship with Sibanyoni and that his first statement was made while he was still scared and acting in his interests, suggesting this was why he had given certain answers.

However, Cele denied that he worked for Sibanyoni directly and insisted his account was not shaped by fear or by any employment relationship.

”I’ve never worked [directly] for Sibanyoni. I work for him through another company; I’m not working directly with him. He’s not the one who’s paying me.”

The trial continues on Thursday.

Security guard denies mistakenly shooting Joe Sibanyoni during 2022 ambush (Arena Holdings)

Sowetan