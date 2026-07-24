Home Affairs advisory board member faces scrutiny after taking on Chidimma Adetshina case

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A member of South Africa’s newly reconstituted Immigration Advisory Board (IAB) is facing mounting political and public scrutiny over an alleged conflict of interest after representing former beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina in her ongoing immigration battle.

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A member of South Africa’s newly reconstituted Immigration Advisory Board (IAB) is facing mounting political and public scrutiny over an alleged conflict of interest after representing former beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina in her ongoing immigration battle.

Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi, a South African immigration and citizenship law specialist, attorney and notary, serves as one of five independent members on the board, a statutory body established under section 4 of the Immigration Act to advise the minister of home affairs on immigration regulations, policy, border management and enforcement.

The board was revived earlier this year by home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber after being inactive for more than a decade.

In terms of the Immigration Act, the 13-member board includes five independent experts appointed for their technical expertise in immigration law, adjudication, control and enforcement. The chairperson and deputy chairperson must be selected from these independent members.

Questions over de Saude-Darbandi’s appointment intensified after it emerged that she is representing Adetshina, whose deportation challenge has become one of South Africa’s most high-profile immigration cases, with many on social media writing to the department of home affairs to cite conflict of interest.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs confirmed this week that it had received numerous unsolicited public submissions questioning whether de Saude-Darbandi’s continued role on the advisory board creates either a real or perceived conflict of interest.

Committee chairperson and ANC MP Mosa Chabane said the committee would engage directly with Schreiber.

“The portfolio committee on home affairs has received a substantial number of unsolicited submissions regarding the continued participation of Ms Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi as a member of the Immigration Advisory Board, raising concerns about a perceived conflict of interest,” said Chabane.

Chabane said the committee would investigate whether the concerns could undermine public confidence in the advisory board.

“The committee has a duty to engage the minister of home affairs Dr Leon Schreiber to ascertain the veracity of the concerns raised and assess their actual or perceived impact on the work of the Immigration Advisory Board,” said Chabane.

He said the matter could be placed on the committee’s parliamentary agenda during the upcoming term.

The committee stressed that while board members come from diverse professional backgrounds and many maintain private careers, public appointments “must always withstand public scrutiny”.

It warned that “any real or perceived conflict of interest risks undermining public confidence in the advisory board and diverting it from effectively discharging its statutory mandate.”

On Thursday, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also questioned the appointment, saying South Africans were entitled to know what safeguards existed to manage potential conflicts of interest.

“There is nothing inherently wrong with appointing an experienced immigration legal expert to an advisory body. In fact, government needs people with expertise, but expertise must always be accompanied by context, integrity and rigorous safeguards against conflicts of interest,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba stressed that he was not accusing de Saude-Darbandi of wrongdoing, but argued that transparency was essential.

“The question South Africans are entitled to ask is therefore simple: what safeguards are in place when a person who has represented clients in immigration-related matters is appointed to advise the very department whose policies and decisions affect that field of legal practice?” he said.

He called on Schreiber to explain whether risk assessments were conducted before appointments were made, whether board members’ professional interests were assessed, and what mechanisms require members to recuse themselves when appropriate.

“These questions are not unreasonable. They are not xenophobic. They are not un-African. They are questions about governance and accountability,” said Mashaba.

De Saude-Darbandi has defended both her professional role and her representation of Adetshina.

Speaking to The South African, she said criticism surrounding the case had become personal.

“I fully respect that people are entitled to hold different views. Unfortunately, some of the criticism has gone beyond legitimate public debate and has become deeply personal, directed not only at my client but also at me,” she said.

She said she would not accept a legal mandate if she believed a client was attempting to misuse the legal system.

Behind every headline is a real person, a real family and real legal issues that deserve to be heard fairly. Our role has never been to win a popularity contest. It is to ensure that the law is applied fairly, consistently and constitutionally to everyone. That’s what the rule of law requires. — Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi, immigration and citizenship law specialist

“I would not risk my professional reputation, nor would I accept a mandate, if I believed someone was attempting to misuse the legal system,” she said.

In an Instagram post, she also said: “Not everyone likes Chidimma, but not everyone has to. Behind every headline is a real person, a real family and real legal issues that deserve to be heard fairly. Our role has never been to win a popularity contest. It is to ensure that the law is applied fairly, consistently and constitutionally to everyone. That’s what the rule of law requires.”

Adetshina’s legal battle has become one of South Africa’s most closely watched immigration disputes.

The 25-year old was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a mother of Mozambican descent. She was thrust into the national spotlight during the Miss South Africa 2024 competition where her participation triggered widespread debate over nationality and eligibility.

Following complaints the department of home affairs investigated her family’s citizenship status and alleged preliminary evidence that her mother had committed identity fraud in 2001 when obtaining South African citizenship.

Amid mounting public pressure and safety concerns, Adetshina withdrew from the pageant in August 2024.

Home affairs later revoked the South African identity documents and passports of both Adetshina and her mother and in December 2024 declared Adetshina a prohibited person under the Immigration Act.

In June this year, immigration officials arrested her in Cape Town, alleging she was residing unlawfully in South Africa after previously obtaining a Nigerian passport, unsuccessfully applying for a South African visitor visa, and re-entering the country through the Lebombo border.

Her legal team disputes the department’s findings, arguing that home affairs failed to conduct a fair investigation before invalidating her status. Adetshina is challenging both the deportation proceedings and the revocation of her citizenship-related status before the Western Cape high court while remaining out on warning.

Throughout the legal proceedings, De Saude-Darbandi has publicly explained the legal framework governing South African citizenship.

In a video posted on social media for free legal advice she said that a person born outside South Africa to at least one South African parent qualifies as a South African citizen in law and may apply for late registration of foreign birth.

“If at the time of your birth one of your parents was a South African citizen, then in law, you are a South African citizen,” she said.

Her explanation reflects provisions contained in the South African Citizenship Amendment Act which distinguishes citizenship by birth, descent and naturalisation.

Legal experts have noted that South African citizenship law has evolved significantly since amendments were introduced in 2013.

According to legal commentary by BLC Attorneys, children born outside South Africa to a South African parent qualify for citizenship by birth under section 2(1) of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Section 4(3) of the act also creates a pathway to citizenship for children born in South Africa to parents who are neither citizens nor permanent residents provided they have lived in the country from birth until adulthood and meet the statutory requirements.

However, BLC Attorneys notes that the absence of regulations implementing section 4(3) has resulted in years of litigation including successful court challenges that ordered the department of home affairs to accept citizenship applications despite the lack of prescribed forms.

More recently, legal commentators have pointed to the Pretoria high court’s judgment in M.M.E and Others v Director-General, Department of Home Affairs and Another, which recognised the citizenship rights of a child born in South Africa to refugee parents.

The court ruled that preventing statelessness and protecting the best interests of the child outweighed procedural technicalities, reinforcing constitutional principles governing nationality and citizenship.

As parliament prepares to question the minister over the advisory board appointment, the controversy has expanded beyond Adetshina’s case to broader questions about governance, public confidence and the management of potential conflicts of interest within bodies that advise government on some of South Africa’s most contentious immigration issues.