A- LISTERS | Come up and see what’s on the slab

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality Robot Boii at the opening of The Urban Playground in Rosebank. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

This week’s most glamorous shindig wasn’t celebs sashaying down the red carpet but the unveiling of giant slabs of porcelain that weigh as much as a rugby fly-half.

Mind you, these were no ordinary tiles but the latest designer offering from an Italian company that specialises in engineering marble, concrete and stone effects for floors, walls and interior surfaces.

It was Thursday evening, and the backdrop? The chic Polo Room at Johannesburg’s Inanda Club, where architects, interior designers and suppliers to high net worthers with palatial piles in suburbs that often begin with “S” (think Sandhurst, Saxonwold and Steyn City) gathered for the “Colour in Motion” launch.

As the Sandton skyline lit up the view from across the polo fields, guests were treated to culinary delights from caterers By Word of Mouth, including bowls of seared salmon cleverly paired with a crispy arancini ball (rather than a typical starch), Thai chicken curry and slow-braised lamb on a bed of creamy mash.

Cornelius and Alexandra Keyser at the Colour in Motion event at the Inanda Club. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Taking the “colourful cocktail attire” dress code to heart was Alexandra Keyser, who, with husband Cornelius Keyser, is working on an interiors installation for an advertising executive in a Sandton suburb.

And making a grand entrance were couple Keyan and Kynne Theodorou flanked by their staff.

Keyan Theodorou at the Inanda Club. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

While Kynne’s one leg is in a cast (a rather stylishly decorated one at that), his husband was sporting a pair of Balmain unicorn low-top sneakers to offset his mocha-coloured two-piece ensemble.

“You can google us,” says Keyan when I ask what their outfit, Interiology, does.

Turns out the duo design and make not your run-of-the-mill kitchens but the kind that look more like bespoke mausoleums, all marble with backlit lighting and wood-grain cabinetry.

Onto the event itself, and we are ushered into the venue’s chandeliered function room, where we are welcomed by Vuyokazi Mhlophe, who has gone from head of marketing for Showmax, the now defunct MultiChoice streaming service, to shining the spotlight on interior surfaces as the marketing head of building materials wholesaler Interslab.

The audience goes gaga when black cloths are dropped to reveal huge 3.2m long designer planks such as “Ceppo Romano” (a warm flecked stone) and the eye-catching “Santos” (a study in teals with an iridescent glimmer).

Francesco Giorgi, Giulia Milani and Luigi Corbelli during the colour in motion event. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

We also meet Luigi Corbelli and Giulia Milani from Infinity Surfaces, who especially flew in from Italy for the launch, and learn that we can expect Maps Maponyane’s new zen-like abode to feature the distinctive cladding.

Maps Maponyane at the Colour in Motion event. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

From people who craft strokable countertops, to a new hangout spot for skaters, gamers and b-boys and gals.

On Wednesday evening dancer and internet personality Mzwakhe Mbuli jnr—the son of the famous praise singer and better known by his social media moniker Robot Boii — and sports events entrepreneur Adriano Franco welcomed the cool crowd to The Urban Playground on the top floor of the Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg.

Sports marketing whizz Vivian Casaletti and Adriano Franco, creator of The Urban Playground, at the opening of the venue in Rosebank. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

The baggy- and oversized-clothing set were treated to live entertainment and a skate competition as they explored the venue, which features indoor skating ramps, gaming hubs, 3v3 indoor soccer courts and a street art gallery.

At the event I caught up with sports marketing whizz Vivian Casaletti, who introduced me to parkour enthusiast Adriano.

“This is about creating a space for the community I love,” said the former Mamelodi Sundowns semi-professional, who has produced sporting events across the world from Dubai to Beijing.