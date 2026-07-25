Chidimma’s fight for a South African identity

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Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina says South Africa is the only home she and her three-year-old son have ever known.

“We were recognised, documented and treated in every way as South Africans, from the registration of our births to, in my case, the issuing of a South African identity document and passport,” she says in a court affidavit.

“Now we have been stripped of every status we held in South Africa. We are not only de facto illegal foreigners, but we have also been barred from ever holding a visa or permit under the act again.”

Adetshina is fighting to be recognised as a South African citizen in a legal battle that has become one of the country’s most closely watched citizenship disputes.

Her attorney, Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi, told the Sunday Times that the past two months had been “extremely difficult” for the 25-year-old and her family.

Adetshina went from being celebrated as a Miss South Africa finalist to becoming the face of a fierce nationality debate that ended her pageant dream. She later reinvented herself in Nigeria, where she was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria before finishing as first runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant.

Now the spotlight has shifted from the stage to the courtroom.

Adetshina insists she is South African and is challenging the department of home affairs after it declared that she has no legal right to remain in the country. The matter was argued in the Cape Town regional court this week, where judgment was reserved until August 19.

In court papers, Adetshina says she was born in Johannesburg on January 8 2001. Her mother, Anabella Carlos Runga, was born in Mozambique but around 1992 moved to South Africa, where she has lived for more than three decades. Her father, Michael Adetshina, is a dual South African and Nigerian citizen. The family lives in Cape Town.

I was not even alive when my mother supposedly acquired her citizenship irregularly. I am indisputably innocent, and so is my son — Chidimma Adetshina, former Miss South Africa finalist

Adetshina is the first applicant in the matter, while her three-year-old son is the second applicant.

She says in her affidavit that the department’s concerns centre on the manner in which her mother obtained South African citizenship.

“While the decision concerning my mother falls to be determined in separate proceedings, I am advised that any errors lie not with her but with the department of home affairs,” she adds.

She argues that even if her mother’s citizenship was obtained irregularly, this cannot justify the department’s treatment of her or her son.

“I was not even alive when my mother supposedly acquired her citizenship irregularly. I am indisputably innocent, and so is my son. As a child, I had no knowledge of how or why my parents obtained their citizenship. I simply knew they were South African citizens, and so was I.

Adetshina says she attended Goodwood Primary School and later Bosmansdam High School, where she represented Western Province in netball. She said modelling had always been her dream.

She says that on June 9 at about 7am, officials from home affairs’ immigration inspectorate climbed over the walls of her home before knocking on the door.

Officials presented an entry and search warrant but, according to her legal advice, not a warrant authorising her detention.

According to her affidavit, immigration official Adrian Jackson asked her and her son to accompany officials to Milnerton Police Station.

“At the police station the story changed,” she says. “He informed me that if I provided copies of my Nigerian passport, he would release us. When those documents were produced, he refused to release us and instead took us to the department’s offices at 56 Barrack Street, where he informed us that we were in South Africa illegally and would be detained pending deportation.”

She says she appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court later that day, where her legal representatives outlined her family’s circumstances before the matter was postponed to July 16.

Adetshina maintains that home affairs had no proof that her mother’s citizenship was fraudulently obtained.

“This is unfair, unreasonable and unlawful,” she says.

It is common cause that Adetshina knows that her status in the country is the fruit of a poisoned tree flowing from a fraudulent registration of her birth — Adrian Jackson, immigration official

In a responding affidavit, immigration officer Jackson says home affairs issued a public statement on August 7 2024, indicating that preliminary investigations suggested Adetshina’s birth had been registered using an identity document issued in the name of Sara Moyo.

He says further investigations confirmed that her birth registration had been processed in contravention of the Births and Deaths Registration Act.

Jackson says that after her status was questioned, Adetshina travelled to Nigeria, accepted Nigerian citizenship and obtained Nigerian passports for herself and her son.

He adds that home affairs subsequently informed her via WhatsApp of its intention to cancel the South African documents issued to her before the alleged irregularities were discovered and advised her that her son’s birth registration was also affected.

Jackson says that while Adetshina was outside South Africa, her mother was arrested for being in the country illegally after allegedly using Moyo’s stolen identity.

He claims that Adetshina later re-entered South Africa despite travel restrictions.

He also argues that the magistrate exceeded the court’s powers by postponing the matter to allow Adetshina an opportunity to regularise her status or challenge home affairs’ decision.

“It is common cause that Adetshina knows that her status in the country is the fruit of a poisoned tree flowing from a fraudulent registration of her birth. By implication, she cannot deny that she is not in possession of the requisite documents entitling her to live in South Africa,” he says.

Jackson denies all allegations made by Adetshina and maintains that she is an illegal foreigner.