Small dealer beats banking giant

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A small, family-owned Eastern Cape car dealership has scored a major legal victory over WesBank in a R1.36m dispute involving a 2023 Ford Ranger.

The bakkie was sold to a customer who financed it through WesBank but defaulted after making just three monthly payments before disappearing with the vehicle. It was later found that the buyer — referred to only as Mr Rocha — had used fraudulent documentation to purchase it.

Rather than institute proceedings against Rocha, WesBank sued the dealership, Your Car Guy, and its owners, Ray and Nicole Neethling, arguing they had breached the master dealer agreement by selling a vehicle that had not yet formally formed part of the dealership’s dealer stock and had not yet been fully registered in its name.

But the high court in Gqeberha this week dismissed the bank’s claim against the dealership and its owners, ruling that it had pursued the wrong party for its losses. It also ordered WesBank to pay their legal costs.

“It is perfectly clear,” Judge Murray Lowe wrote in his ruling, “that the loss or damages are due to the Rocha fraudulent scheme, which is not in any way caused by, nor did it eventuate from, any breach by [Your Car Guy] of its warranties.”

Lowe found that although the dealership had breached parts of its dealer agreement with WesBank, those breaches did not cause the bank’s loss.

Instead, he found that the loss flowed from the actions of the customer, who fraudulently obtained finance for the Ford Ranger before disappearing with it.

A Ford Ranger similar to the one pictured was the source of the high court battle in Gqeberha. Picture: Supplied

The court also rejected WesBank’s allegations that the dealership had acted fraudulently or negligently.

“In my view, there is not one word of evidence that the defendants in any way acted fraudulently in this matter,” Lowe said, noting that even WesBank’s own fraud investigator did not implicate the dealership in Rocha’s deception.

Evidence showed the transaction initially appeared entirely routine. One of WesBank’s own witnesses conceded that nothing about the deal raised concerns until Rocha defaulted after three instalments. Only then did investigators discover that his residential and employment details were false.

Advocate Paul Jooste, who acted for Your Car Guy, said he had “never seen such a court battle in all my years as a motoring specialist lawyer”.

“This is the first time I have ever seen a big financial institution go after a small guy by trying to turn the issue into a criminal fraud matter,” Jooste said. “I could not believe my ears. Even in their closing arguments, WesBank persisted in [alleging] that Neethling had perpetrated criminal fraud.

“The judge even asked them to clarify the definition of ‘criminal fraud’, which they battled to explain. It was an allegation the judge ultimately disagreed with and threw out.

“But it seems to be something new that is happening now, as I have been hearing from other attorneys who are experiencing similar cases regarding movable assets.”

In his judgment, Lowe agreed that while technical breaches of the agreement had occurred, there was no legal link between those contractual breaches and WesBank’s financial loss.

“The loss to the [dealership], in this matter, arises from the fraud perpetrated by Rocha on the plaintiff, which is unconnected with the alleged breaches of contract.”

The judgment also criticised aspects of WesBank’s case, including its failure to account for the three instalments already paid by Rocha when calculating its claimed losses.

For Ray Neethling, the victory was about more than recovering legal costs.

“This case was never just about one vehicle,” he said. “It’s about standing up for what we believed was right. We refused to accept responsibility for the criminal actions of someone else.”

He said the three-year court battle had been especially difficult for a small independent dealership facing one of South Africa’s biggest vehicle finance companies.

“For a small family-owned dealership, taking on one of South Africa’s largest financial institutions was never about proving a point — it was about protecting our reputation, our staff, our customers and our future.”

WesBank said: “We have noted the judgment and are currently considering our options. As the matter is still under consideration, we aren’t in a position to provide any further comment at this stage.”