Foul-mouthed magistrate suspended on misconduct charges fights for his pay

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Suspended magistrate Ashin Singh claims Magistrate’s Commission chairperson and Gauteng Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba is punishing him because of his friendship with former president Jacob Zuma.

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An attempt by suspended senior Pietermaritzburg magistrate Ashin Singh to escape sanction appears to have backfired.

Singh is facing charges of misconduct relating to allegations of spying for police crime intelligence and sending threatening messages to two journalists.

He was suspended on full pay — about R1.5m annually — by former justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola in December 2023 pending a Magistrate’s Commission disciplinary hearing.

But in April the hearing in the Pietermaritzburg high court was adjourned indefinitely, conditional on Singh applying for medical boarding within 30 days. When he did not apply for boarding, the commission approved the Ethics Committee’s recommendation to withhold Singh’s remuneration, and decision became effective on July 15.

The commission will also continue with its disciplinary hearing against him in September.

On Friday, however, Singh sought an urgent court interdict to reinstate his income. The commission opposed the matter and it was adjourned to August 4.

The magistrate, who has 36 years of service, is facing disciplinary charges for sending inappropriate and threatening WhatsApp messages to journalist Greg Arde and the managing editor of AmaBhungane, Sam Sole, who co-authored an article titled “NPA, Magistrate’s Commission asked to probe KZN magistrate’s murky immersion in spying and politics”, published by the Daily Maverick in July 2023.

Additional charges relate to Singh’s alleged close ties with the police, particularly the crime intelligence unit. He is accused of participating in their investigations and undercover operations by identifying and recruiting suspects appearing in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court as informants for the unit.

Singh, who initially dismissed the charges against him as “laughable”, has yet to plead to them. He questioned the veracity of the evidence that led to his suspension and claimed the Magistrate’s Commission chair and current Gauteng judge president Aubrey Ledwaba was punishing him because of his friendship with former president Jacob Zuma. He said Ledwaba had an “axe to grind” with Zuma.

In March last year, magistrate Ian Cox stepped down as the officer presiding over Singh’s disciplinary hearing after Singh questioned his impartiality. Singh said Cox reported to Ledwaba and therefore could not oversee the hearing fairly.

In February this year, Singh appeared before the disciplinary committee chair, retired judge Frans Fabricius. He swore at and insulted Fabricius and called for his recusal, saying he worked with “a corrupt judge”, another reference to Ledwaba, who was named by two police witnesses (Witness A and Witness B) at the Madlanga commission in December 2025.

The witnesses claimed there was alleged impropriety in Ledwaba’s handling of a bail application appeal involving alleged underworld boss Katiso “KT” Molefe. However, they could provide no evidence of this.

While the scandal of the role of crime intelligence unfolds daily at the Madlanga commission, Singh, who has been involved in several controversial disputes, this week questioned the Sunday Times’s interest in the matter.

He responded to queries about his application for medical boarding with veiled threats and pictures of the reporter and her family to be used in his social media podcast. His lawyer, Nikita Chetty, told the Sunday Times that Singh objected to his “medical issues being raised in public”.

Chetty did not respond to queries about the interdict.

During his disciplinary hearing, Singh told Fabricius that he “talked rubbish” when he attempted to explain the normal procedure of presentation of evidence and that he was “too stupid” and “non compos mentis.”

I must record that I have never, in a very long career, experienced such irrational, belligerent and degrading behaviour unworthy of a judicial officer, let alone anyone else — Frans Fabricius, retired judge

In a written ruling refusing an application for his recusal, Fabricius said that added to the string of insults from Singh were claims that the files (in the disciplinary matter) had been “brought with a case of wine and a bag of money” when delivered to the judge.

“I must record that I have never, in a very long career, experienced such irrational, belligerent and degrading behaviour unworthy of a judicial officer, let alone anyone else,” said Fabricius.

He said he had attempted to explain that he had not seen Ledwaba in about five years but this had fallen on deaf ears, with Singh insisting that Fabricius could not be impartial because he had sat in the same building as Ledwaba for more than 12 years.

Last November, Singh sent Fabricius a long e-mail in which he “insulted Ledwaba in the most vile language that I have ever read in a long career of some 45 years”.

In the e-mail, Singh said there would be “severe legal consequences” for those “covering up for Ledwaba”.

In April, however, Singh’s fighting demeanour changed. He was represented (for one day only) by advocate Peter Blomkamp, who applied for an adjournment in light of Singh’s attempt to be medically boarded.

Singh, he said, was not in a fit medical state to continue with the misconduct hearing. He said four medical specialists supported Singh’s application to be boarded, including an optometrist, a neurologist and a surgeon.

Blomkamp said Singh’s insults at the hearing in February were regretted, and he apologised for “what he said in regard to you [Fabricius] and judge Ledwaba”.

“Those facts will have a bearing on the hearing if it continues, but we hope it won’t and he will be boarded,” he said.

The Magistrate’s Commission representative, magistrate David Mhango, who was prosecuting Singh, opposed the postponement.

Mhango said Singh had sworn at the previous presiding officer and had then continued swearing at the new one.

“Nothing prohibits this hearing from proceeding,” he added. “Mr Singh can submit his application for medical boarding. The witnesses who have been available for years are here today, and we can continue. This is part of Mr Singh’s delaying tactics.”