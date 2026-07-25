‘Sister wife’ gets legal OK to carry baby for first wife in polygamous family

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An Mpumalanga High Court ruling paves the way for a husband and his two wives to show how ancient tradition and cutting-edge medicine can thrive together. File photo.

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Two wives and their joint husband have secured the legal green light to expand their family, with the second wife to act as a surrogate for a baby that, once born, will be recognised in law as the child of the husband and his first wife.

This week’s Mpumalanga High Court ruling by acting judge Hermann Fourie authorised the surrogacy agreement between Mr PM, Mrs ZM and Ms NF, saying it does not offend customary law and is fully compliant with the Children’s Act.

“This is a life-changing situation. I am very happy, and I am ready to be a mother,” said first wife Mrs ZM, who is unable to have children.

The family, whose identities are protected in keeping with the Children’s Act as well as a court order, spoke to the Sunday Times about their delight at the ruling and how their family — including Mr PM’s older children from a previous relationship — are all aware and fully supportive of their plans to expand their “one big happy family”.

Mr PM and Mrs ZM were married according to Zulu custom after lobola was paid in 2013, and three years later they entered into a civil marriage. Two years ago Mr PM took Ms NF on as his second customary wife, with the respect and approval of Mrs ZM, who welcomed the other woman as her “sister wife”.

Since then, Ms NF has given birth to twins and Mrs ZM has been closely involved in their parenting. All three parents now live in the same dwelling, but renovations are under way to allow each woman to have her own home. They will remain in close proximity to each other.

We are all one big family, and I take care of and support them. It’s the route we all decided to take — Polygamous father

“We are all one big family, and I take care of and support them. It’s the route we all decided to take,” Mr PM said, adding that both his wives were mothers to all his children.

A surrogacy court application was required in terms of the Children’s Act before the intended parents’ embryo transfer could be carried out. The identity of the egg donor may not be disclosed.

Because of the unique family structure, the court subjected the psychological evidence to particularly close scrutiny.

“Having regard to the unique facts of the current matter, and the extremely close proximity of [Ms NF] to [Mr PM and Mrs ZM], with her being the second wife, the court found it necessary to scrutinise the psychologist’s report filed to be completely satisfied that the respective parties were psychologically prepared and capable of handling the surrogacy that would follow if the court ultimately grants the order as proposed,” Fourie said.

The psychologist found the family dynamic to be stable, reporting that Mr PM treated both wives “with equal respect, dignity, and fairness” and that there was “no evidence of competition, jealousy, or emotional imbalance” between them.

The psychologist said the proposed arrangement “aligns with the values of ubuntu and the principles of fairness and equality within a customary marriage” and reflects “respect for cultural integrity, family unity, and the shared understanding of parental responsibility”.

Fourie noted that customary law is “alive and constantly evolving”, along with society and medicine. “The evolution of customary law cannot stagnate without considering that the eventualities of life force parties to be open-minded when customary law is applied,” the judge said.

Said Mrs ZM: “It’s a blessing for me to have this sister wife, who is my friend and sharing in this situation with me. We are best friends and we have each other’s backs.”

The threesome’s lawyer, Adele van der Walt, said: “This judgment is significant because it confirms our surrogacy law is sufficiently flexible to recognise diverse family structures, including those founded on customary law. The court makes it clear that culture and modern reproductive medicine are not mutually exclusive, provided that the Children’s Act is satisfied and the best interest of the child remains paramount. Customary families have equal access to surrogacy under the law.”

Van der Walt, who has been closely involved with her clients through the entire, intense legal process, described the decision as “something beautiful to see happen for a wonderful family”.