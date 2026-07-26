LIVE UPDATES | Ready, set, go for the iconic 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk

While all routes start and finish at Ellis Park Stadium, each one takes a distinct path through the Johannesburg CBD:
5km (Victoria Yards Route): Loops through the nearby creative precinct of Troyeville and Victoria Yards.
8km (44 Main Street Route): Takes walkers deeper into the historic finance and heritage district around Main Street.
15km (Mandela Bridge Route): Extends through the inner city across the landmark Nelson Mandela Bridge into Braamfontein.
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Which of the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk The Talk’s three distinct routes is right for you?
The iconic 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk, hosted by the City of Johannesburg, returns on Sunday with exciting new partners, free public transport for participants, and three distinct routes that invite walkers to rediscover the inner city.
Designed to suit every sort of walker and varying fitness levels, the three routes all begin and end at the historic Ellis Park Stadium, with staggered start times.
Each offers a unique journey through Johannesburg’s rich heritage, vibrant creative hubs, and inspiring urban renewal landmarks.
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