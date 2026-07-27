Gauteng opens 2027 online school admissions, parents urged to apply early

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Gauteng education, sports, arts, culture and recreation MEC Lebogang Maile briefs the media on the 2027 online school admission process, urging parents to apply early and submit all required supporting documents. Picture:

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Parents with children entering grade 1 and grade 8 in Gauteng next year have been urged to prepare their documents and apply as soon as online admissions open on August 5, with the provincial government warning late applications will not be accepted.

Announcing the 2027 admissions programme on Monday, Gauteng education, sports, arts, culture and recreation MEC Lebogang Maile, said applications will open at 8am on August 5 and close at midnight on September 4.

Maile encouraged parents to prepare well in advance, saying the admissions system plays a key role in helping the government plan for schools, teachers, classrooms and other resources. Applications must be submitted through the Gauteng online admissions system.

Parents will have to create new login details as usernames and passwords from previous application cycles will not work. The department said no new applications will be accepted after the closing date.

Maile encouraged parents not to wait until the last minute.

“We encourage every parent and legal guardian to apply as early as possible, submit authentic supporting documents, follow every step of the application process carefully and make full use of the department’s official support services whenever assistance is required,” he said.

No-one is prevented from going anywhere. The point is we’ve got a huge pupil population that is growing every year because of migration into the province, and we have limited schools. We have to be responsible in how we manage the resources, making sure every pupil is entitled to quality learning and teaching and quality education — Lebogang Maile, Gauteng education, sports, arts, culture and recreation MEC

The MEC said online admissions are about much more than securing a place at a school. Every application helps the department plan for teachers, classrooms, pupil transport, textbooks, school nutrition, furniture and future infrastructure.

“The Gauteng provincial government remains steadfast in its commitment to building a modern, transparent and efficient public education system that provides every pupil with a fair opportunity to access quality education,” he said.

Gauteng has the country’s largest public education system, with more than 2.4-million pupils attending 2,111 public schools. Between 2025 and 2026 alone, enrolment grew by more than 23,000 pupils, equivalent to the demand for about 19 additional schools. According to the department, rapid urbanisation and migration into the province continue to place pressure on school infrastructure and resources.

The online admissions system, introduced in 2015, replaced the manual process that often saw parents queue outside schools for days in the hope of finding a place for their children. Last year, about 400,000 grade 1 and grade 8 pupils were successfully placed through the system.

Parents must complete a five-step application process. This includes:

registering themselves;

registering the pupil’s home address;

capturing the pupil’s details;

applying to at least three and no more than five public schools; and

uploading or submitting all supporting documents within seven school days of completing the online application.

The department stressed that simply registering on the system does not count as a completed application.

Parents are encouraged to apply to between three and five schools instead of only one or two.

“While it is understandable that every parent may have a preferred school, applying to only one or two schools may reduce the likelihood of successful placement if those schools reach capacity before the pupil is considered.”

Addressing concerns that feeder zones disadvantage pupils who live outside certain areas, Maile said no child is prevented from applying to a school outside their community.

“No-one is prevented from going anywhere. The point is we’ve got a huge pupil population that is growing every year because of migration into the province, and we have limited schools. We have to be responsible in how we manage the resources, making sure every pupil is entitled to quality learning and teaching and quality education.”

The department said admissions regulations prioritise pupils who live closest to a school because this reduces long travelling distances and allows children to attend schools within their communities. However, parents are free to apply to schools beyond a 30km radius or use their work address where applicable.

Parents must submit several supporting documents within seven school days after completing their online application. These include:

the parent or legal guardian’s identity document;

the pupil’s birth certificate or identity document;

proof of residence;

proof of work address where applicable;

a grade 7 report for gade 8 applicants; and

an immunisation record for grade 1 applicants.

The department said all documents must be authentic and match the information captured on the system.

Proof of residence remains one of the most important requirements because it determines a pupil’s feeder zone. Maile said acceptable proof includes a bank statement or a municipal water and electricity bill. “It proves where you stay. It can be your bank statement, it can be your water and electricity bill.”

We caution parents against individuals or businesses that promise guaranteed placement in exchange for payment. No public school place in Gauteng is for sale — Lebogang Maile

The MEC warned parents who submit fraudulent addresses or other false documents could face criminal charges.

“The submission of fraudulent proof of residence, falsified identity documents or any other dishonest information undermines equitable access to education, distorts government planning and may result in disqualification of the application, criminal investigation and other legal consequences.”

He dismissed claims that migrant children are given preference over South African pupils.

“We’re not giving any kids or immigrants priority. That’s not true,” Maile said, adding all applications require supporting documents and identity numbers are verified through the department of home affairs.

Parents who relocate after submitting an application have been assured they will not have to start the process again. The department said as long as an application is submitted before the closing date, it can later be transferred once the necessary relocation documents have been provided.

The department also warned parents not to pay anyone who promises to secure a place for their child.

“We caution parents against individuals or businesses that promise guaranteed placement in exchange for payment. No public school place in Gauteng is for sale.”

To support families during the application period, the department has established 48 walk-in centres, including all district offices, its head office and public schools across Gauteng. Parents are encouraged to keep the same cellphone number throughout the admissions process because application updates, reminders and placement offers will be sent by SMS.

The online admissions system is only for grade 1 and grade 8 pupils. Parents whose children are currently in grade R must apply online for grade 1 as pupils are not automatically promoted into grade 1 at the same school. Applications for grades 2 to 7 and grades 9 to 12 must be submitted directly to schools.

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