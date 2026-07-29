Italy passes law to release thousands of inmates with addictions

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Italy’s parliament on Wednesday passed a law potentially allowing thousands of prisoners with drug or alcohol addictions to serve their sentences at home while undergoing rehab programmes in a bid to ease prison overcrowding.

Italian prisons are running at about 140% capacity, according to prisoners’ rights group Antigone. It is one of the worst overcrowding records in the EU, along with France.

Justice minister Carlo Nordio said the measure could apply to more than 10,000 inmates with drug addictions, out of a prison population of about 65,000. A further 3,700 inmates with alcohol problems could also benefit, according to a parliamentary document.

Antigone, however, was sceptical about the figures, noting that the release of prisoners depended on several conditions and that funds provided by the law would in theory finance fewer than 600 places in rehab communities.

Prime minister Giorgia Meloni, whose government generally takes a tough approach to law and order, called the bill “a victory on several fronts” that would reduce pressure on prisons and help steer addicts away from crime.

Her government last year also pledged to create an extra 15,000 prison places, but no new capacity has yet been added.

Prison reform is politically sensitive for Meloni, with a nationwide election looming next year and the far-right opposition Futuro Nazionale party criticising her and her allies for what they see as them being too soft on crime and immigration.

Futuro Nazionale, founded this year by former army general Roberto Vannacci, is climbing fast in the polls, siphoning off support from parties in the ruling coalition. It voted against the prison bill on Wednesday.

Reuters