Snowfall monitored on R617 as KZN braces for storm

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Snow closed parts of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal in 2024, a situation that provincial transport MEC Siboniso Duma wants to avoid this week. Picture:

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The “energised and dedicated” team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate was closely monitoring snowfall in Evatt and Kingscote on the R617 between Underberg and Swartberg in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday evening.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma announced at 7pm on Wednesday that snow was slowly blanketing Underberg and that graders would move in quickly to remove snow before it could accumulate to above 30cm.

“We do not want the repeat of what we witnessed for the first time in history in September 2024 along the N3, south west of KZN and Newcastle,” Duma said.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 29 - 30 July 2026. Cloudy & cold conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the RSA, with isolated to scattered rain & showers possible. Snow is possible along the Drakensberg mountains. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/rhFmZY46Tt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 29, 2026

The South African Weather Service, in its weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, said snow was possible along the Drakensberg mountains stretching from the eastern half of the Eastern Cape into Lesotho, as well as damaging winds & waves expected along the coastal areas of KZN.

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