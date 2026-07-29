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Snowfall monitored on R617 as KZN braces for storm

Snow possible along Drakensberg mountains from the eastern half of the Eastern Cape into Lesotho

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A truck parked on the N3 between Harrismith and Van Reenen after heavy snow in KZN. Snow Report has predicted snowfall from Monday in parts of KZN. File photo.
Snow closed parts of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal in 2024, a situation that provincial transport MEC Siboniso Duma wants to avoid this week. Picture: (DARRYL HAMMOND)

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The “energised and dedicated” team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate was closely monitoring snowfall in Evatt and Kingscote on the R617 between Underberg and Swartberg in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday evening.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma announced at 7pm on Wednesday that snow was slowly blanketing Underberg and that graders would move in quickly to remove snow before it could accumulate to above 30cm.

“We do not want the repeat of what we witnessed for the first time in history in September 2024 along the N3, south west of KZN and Newcastle,” Duma said.

The South African Weather Service, in its weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, said snow was possible along the Drakensberg mountains stretching from the eastern half of the Eastern Cape into Lesotho, as well as damaging winds & waves expected along the coastal areas of KZN.

TimesLIVE


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