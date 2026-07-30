Defence lawyer challenges use of ‘code names’ in Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial

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The legal representative of former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, advocate Siyabulela Mapoma (SC), has challenged the state’s key witness over missing details and key discrepancies in her testimony.

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering following allegations that she solicited approximately R4.5m in cash kickbacks and luxury items from a defence contractor, receiving about R2.1m in cash and benefits.

On Wednesday, the state’s star witness, businesswoman and military contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, returned to the witness stand at the Gauteng high court in Pretoria, where she faced rigorous cross-examination regarding inconsistencies between her court testimony and police statements.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously testified that she paid the former minister large sums in cash bribes after securing multimillion-rand logistics tenders with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). She also claimed Mapisa-Nqakula used code words such as “padkos”,“wig” and “impepho” (African sage) when demanding cash.

During cross-examination on Wednesday, Mapoma pointed to Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s earlier statement that Mapisa-Nqakula would delay contract payments by about 10 days if her demands were not met.

When Mapoma questioned her on the specific terms of the contract, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu admitted she could not remember. Mapoma countered her claim, arguing that payments could not be considered late, as government payment terms typically allow for a 30-day processing period, as per Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) guidelines.

Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu with her husband Maj-Gen Noel Ndhlovu (Facebook)

Mapoma further pressed the witness on why she handled large sums of cash directly when she employed subcontractors. In response, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu stated that she had to pay other contractors in cash, and while those companies submitted invoices, she admitted she did not submit them to the SANDF as proof of payment.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s logistics company, Umkhombe Marine, was awarded two major SANDF transport contracts in 2016. An initial R104m contract was suspended following a legal dispute and replaced with a R79m contract.

She explained that accepting the reduced contract was simply a business decision to maintain a working relationship with the department. She added that when the initial R104m deal fell through, she approached the minister directly to ask for help, as she had already committed significant funds.

Mapoma highlighted that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s sworn statement contained no mention of the code names she claimed the minister used when demanding bribes. He put it to the witness that because the detail was absent from her statement, it never happened.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu conceded that the detail was left out, but insisted that did not mean the conversations were fabricated.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that the code names were first agreed upon during their initial meeting at an airport. She claimed Mapisa-Nqakula instructed her to deal directly with her regarding bribe money, rather than through the late former secretary for defence Sam Gulube, as was done previously, and established the code words during that conversation.

However, under cross-examination, she acknowledged that Mapisa-Nqakula did not use code names when allegedly requesting a R200,000 cash payment via a phone call in July 2017.

Further, when Mapoma asked if the codes were ever actually used after that initial airport meeting, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu admitted they were not, saying she did not feel it was her place to remind the minister to use them.

The defence attorney questioned Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu about an armed robbery she reported at a petrol station shortly after withdrawing bribe money for Mapisa-Nqakula. She testified that the robbers missed the bulk of the cash hidden under her car seat, taking only her handbag, cellphone and R12,000 in cash she had in her purse.

Mapoma probed her on the accuracy of the police statement she signed following the robbery. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu admitted she never read the statement back after giving it at the station, explaining that she merely narrated the story to an officer because her hand was injured at the time, preventing her from writing it herself.

The witness also recounted an incident where she claimed to fear for her life after Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly mentioned she was preparing for her own father’s funeral while he was still alive and sick. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that she found the behaviour disturbing, though she acknowledged Mapisa-Nqakula never threatened her or her children directly.

Mapoma dismissed the testimony, stating there was nothing unusual about a family preparing for an impending funeral. He accused the witness of bringing up the detail solely to paint the accused as a cruel person, asserting that she was not truly afraid.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu referred to another incident in 2018 where Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly requested R250,000 without using code names. She testified that she disguised the cash as a gift inside a decorative bag and handed it to the accused during a Spouses Forum event co-hosted by both of them.

Mapoma challenged this claim, arguing that as a rule, the minister never accepted gifts personally and that all items were processed through her staff. The witness disputed this, though Mapoma emphasised that no witnesses could corroborate seeing the money handed over, a claim the accused strongly denies.

The court then examined WhatsApp exchanges between the two.

While Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu claimed Mapisa-Nqakula initiated the financial requests, Mapoma argued that the records showed the witness started the conversations.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu claimed that Mapisa-Nqakula sent a message mentioning a dream or message from the ancestors, which she interpreted as a coded demand for money. Mapoma stated that the messages contained no explicit or implicit requests for cash, pointing out the absurdity of claiming the minister used codes while the witness did not.

The trial will continue on Thursday.