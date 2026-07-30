‘There is no place like home:’ SA ready to embrace rejected Afrikaner refugees

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni says South Africans, irrespective of their political views, will always have a home in the country without the fear of political persecution and suppression, in accordance with the laws of the republic. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said the country remains ready to welcome back Afrikaner refugees who fled to the US but have had their visas rejected.

“There is no place like home,” was the sentiment from the country’s bosses after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“The returning South Africans will always be welcomed. Cabinet has noted allegations that white South Africans who chose to resettle in the US under the falsehood of a white genocide in South Africa have been denied visas in that country.”

This follows reports detailing how hundreds of Afrikaners sold their possessions and quit their jobs in search of relocation to the US, hoping to secure refugee status under President Donald Trump’s minority group resettlement programme.

They are said to have received ineligibility letters with no explanation and no chance of appeal after abandoning their employment and assets, having done their vaccinations, and after completing orientation courses in preparation for their relocation.

Ntshaveni said South Africans, irrespective of their political views, will always have a home in the country without the fear of political persecution and suppression in accordance with the laws of the republic.

“Though South Africa is confronted by many socio-economic challenges that affect all South Africans irrespective of race and gender, the challenges must be addressed through a collective, all-of-South Africa effort involving government, political parties, labour unions, business, civil society and individual South Africans.”

The minister insisted the country’s collective efforts must acknowledge the continued impact of the legacy of apartheid rule and the need for redress of the injustices of the past.

“We call on all South Africans to continue to reject all those seeking to reverse the gains of our freedom through racial mobilisation, and to recommit to the goal of building a united, non-racial and prosperous South Africa.”

TimesLIVE