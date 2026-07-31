IN PICS | How the Daveyton Choir is helping seniors find joy, purpose and good health

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The eldest male choir member Calvin Molepo joined the choir in 2008 because he loved singing and grew up as a pastor's kid.

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Every Tuesday and Thursday, 80-year-old Mandla Kubheka plans his entire morning around one thing: choir practice.

The Crystal Park, Benoni, resident wakes up at 7am, starts walking at 8am to make sure he arrives in time for the 10am rehearsal with the Daveyton Choir. He then walks for an hour to get there.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Kubheka said he chose to walk for health reasons and also because taxis are scarce in his area.

Kubheka joined the choir in 2010 after retiring from a battery manufacturing company.

Members of the Daveyton choir during practice at the Rose May Old Age Home. (Kabungane Biyela)

Singing has been part of his life since childhood after growing up in the Anglican Church. He started as a soprano, but he now sings bass.

He said singing has helped him improve his concentration and listening skills.

“I have dedicated myself to music. I enjoy singing because it makes me feel at ease and relaxed. Ever since I joined the choir, I don’t know what stress is,”

Leading the group is 73-year-old conductor Keamogetswe Dhlamini, who has been with the choir since it was established in 2008. (kabung)

Kubheka lives with his wife, who sings in her own church choir, and their grandson.

The Rose May Dabula old-age home in Daveyton has become a source of purpose for dozens of elderly residents in the township.

Members, most of whom are in their 70s and 80s, meet every Tuesday and Thursday for rehearsals that keep them physically active through exercise, mentally engaged through music and socially connected.

Many credit the choir with helping them overcome loneliness, to remain independent and improve their overall wellbeing.

The Daveyton Choir has become a source of purpose for dozens of elderly residents in the township. (Kabungane Biyela)

For 82-year-old Joyce Radebe, the choir has been part of her life since it was formed in 2008.

Radebe, who lives in Bhengu, Daveyton, was 64 when a social worker approached her and a group of friends with an idea to start a choir to keep older people active and busy. At the time, the group was called Umbutho.

“I’ve always enjoyed singing, so that’s how I joined the choir,” said Radebe, who sings alto.

When I joined the choir, I didn’t know how to sing. I barely knew how to keep a note, but thanks to our conductor I learnt along the way. — Dudu Khoza, choir member

The choir later changed its name to Daveyton Senior Citizen and won its first competition in 2009, taking home awards for best conductor, On Your Choice and Inguqubelo categories.

Another founding member, 76-year-old Dudu Khoza from Emashanganeni in Daveyton, said joining the choir transformed her life.

Her love for singing was tested when she developed a chest condition that left her struggling to breathe.

One of the choir members at the Daveyton Choir. Many credit the choir with helping them overcome loneliness, remain independent and improve their overall wellbeing. (Kabungane Biyela)

“I thought my life was ending when I stopped going to the choir because of my shortness of breath. I couldn’t hold a note or sing,” she said.

Khoza stayed away from rehearsals for a month and feared she would never return.

“When I joined the choir, I didn’t know how to sing. I barely knew how to keep a note, but thanks to our conductor I learnt along the way,” she said.

“My sickness nearly killed me, I could be home by now but I am here with the rest of the ladies.”

“I thought I wouldn’t come back. The choir makes me so happy. I’m happy when I’m here,” she said.

Khoza said she does not experience loneliness because the choir keeps her active. She also attends the gym and enjoys spending time with fellow members.

For fellow choir member Florence Mahamba, 82, music has always been part of her life.

She grew up singing in her church choir and at school before joining the Daveyton Choir.

“When this choir was introduced to me, I was sceptical, but I decided to join,” she said.

Growing up, people knew Mahamba was a star. “I loved dancing, singing and taking part in competitions, so this is no surprise because I grew up enjoying it,”

Mahamba lost her husband to kidney failure in 2006. She said the loneliness that followed his death encouraged her to fully commit to the choir.

Although her children, Thokozile and Zandile, often joke that she comes home asking for a massage after the warm-up exercises before rehearsals, she says nothing compares to spending time with the other women.

Leading the group is 73-year-old conductor Keamogetswe Dhlamini, who has been with the choir since it was established in 2008.

A former teacher at Itireleng Primary School, Dhlamini said her journey as a conductor started while teaching after noticing that pupils who were not selected for the school choir often felt excluded.

She began conducting them, and that passion eventually led her to the Daveyton Choir.

Despite the positive impact the choir has had on its members, Dhlamini said keeping it running remains a challenge.

“Often we need to enter competitions, but we struggle with transportation money. Most members stay far away, so sometimes they don’t have money to attend choir practice,” she said.

Although the Daveyton Choir falls under a social development programme, it does not receive funding.

“The social worker we work with helps us with food, but we still wonder why we are not funded,” she said.

“We are still wearing the same uniforms we bought last year through our own fundraising initiatives,”

Communication administrator Khayakazi Fuphe said many elderly people who join the choir are looking for a safe space after experiencing difficulties at home.

“Most people struggle with mistreatment at home, which is why they are here. Some older people who would love to join us cannot because they don’t have money for transport,” she said.

Fuphe encouraged more elderly men to join.

“If you are old and don’t have anything to do, come and join us, especially men. We are short of older men in the choir. This activity helps with dementia and anxiety because we keep ourselves busy all the time.”

The choir is expected to perform alongside 18 other choirs at a choir festival in August.