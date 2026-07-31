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Ramaphosa appoints members of National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide

The council will build on the classification of GBV and femicide as a national disaster

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tasked members of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide with putting in measures to address what is seen as a national disaster. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the members of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide for a three-year term, as the government seeks to strengthen efforts to combat the country’s persistent GBVF crisis.

Ramaphosa has designated:

  • Dr Ramalepe Mathibe as the chairperson of the council; and
  • Welheminah “Shoki” Tshabalala as the deputy chairperson.

The council appointed in terms of section 6(1)(a) read with sections 6(2) and (3), and section 9(1)(a) of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence Act will serve from August 1 to July 31 2029. It is a statutory body mandated to provide strategic leadership on the elimination of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

Also appointed are:

  • Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse;
  • Caroline Peters;
  • Dr Zubeda Dangor;
  • Vuyisiwe Numalo;
  • Anele Siswana; and
  • TWM Limema

The Presidency said as the council begins its term at the start of Women’s Month, Ramaphosa expects it to build on the classification of gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster by:

  • challenging harmful attitudes and practices;
  • advancing women’s economic empowerment;
  • strengthening law enforcement; and
  • expanding survivor-centred support.

TimesLIVE


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