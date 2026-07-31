Ramaphosa appoints members of National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the members of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide for a three-year term, as the government seeks to strengthen efforts to combat the country’s persistent GBVF crisis.
Ramaphosa has designated:
- Dr Ramalepe Mathibe as the chairperson of the council; and
- Welheminah “Shoki” Tshabalala as the deputy chairperson.
The council appointed in terms of section 6(1)(a) read with sections 6(2) and (3), and section 9(1)(a) of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence Act will serve from August 1 to July 31 2029. It is a statutory body mandated to provide strategic leadership on the elimination of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.
Also appointed are:
- Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse;
- Caroline Peters;
- Dr Zubeda Dangor;
- Vuyisiwe Numalo;
- Anele Siswana; and
- TWM Limema
The Presidency said as the council begins its term at the start of Women’s Month, Ramaphosa expects it to build on the classification of gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster by:
- challenging harmful attitudes and practices;
- advancing women’s economic empowerment;
- strengthening law enforcement; and
- expanding survivor-centred support.
TimesLIVE
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