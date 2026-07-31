South African rescue dog Bentley reunited with refugee family in the US after long journey home

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Rescue dog Bently has been reunited with his family who relocated from Cape Town to the US earlier this year on the refugee programme.

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As animal shelters grapple with a fresh wave of pet surrenders linked to Afrikaner families leaving South Africa at short notice, at least one rescue dog has made the long journey to a happy reunion with his family in South Carolina.

A family feud, refugee programme rules, soaring transport costs and one anxious dog all had to be overcome before Bentley, the beloved pet of a single mother and her teenage son, finally made it safely to his new home.

Bentley’s owner — who asked not to be identified because she did not want her family circumstances made public and feared jeopardising her place on the refugee programme, which prohibits participants from being publicly identified — said she had previously emigrated to New Zealand with two dogs before returning to South Africa after they died.

She and her son settled in Hermanus, where they adopted Bentley from a rescue shelter before deciding to apply for the refugee programme that took them to the US earlier this year.

Under the programme’s rules, they had to be in the US for 90 days before Bentley could join them.

Their original plan was for a teacher friend in Hermanus to care for Bentley temporarily. But with the uncertainty over their departure date, the seven days’ notice they were given before flying, and the fact they had to leave from Johannesburg, they decided instead to place him in Fox Creek Kennels.

The plan was to leave her car with a family member, who was given power of attorney to sell it, with the proceeds covering Bentley’s boarding costs and journey to the US.

Rescue dog Bentley with some donated toys in a hotel room on his way to his family in the US thanks to a crowdfunding effort by Barking Mad. (Barking Mad)

“Bentley was so traumatised at first and we would receive videos from Fox Creek showing him being really stressed. But then he settled,” Bentley’s owner said.

Meanwhile, she and her son arrived in the US and were later relocated from Buffalo, New York, to a pet-friendly apartment in South Carolina.

She described the area as a fairly low-income neighbourhood, “similar to the better side of Yeoville in Joburg”, where the local school was “kind of a gangland you don’t want to send your child to”, while many of the jobs promised to refugees turned out to be minimum-wage positions with limited career prospects.

“It’s kind of your night shift shelf packing at Walmart, or flipping burgers — that kind of thing,” she said.

“You get placed in suburbs where the landlords don’t care if you are creditworthy, so you arrive here at the bottom of the ladder. But you do what you have to.”

When the sale of the car she had relied on to fund Bentley’s trip failed to end in a payout to her, she started looking for other ways to raise the money.

“There’s a thing here where you can sell your blood plasma. So I signed up for that. Basically they do two draws per week for three weeks and you can earn between $750 to $900, depending on how big you are, which you can have paid onto your bank card, in grocery vouchers or cash. So those stoete boere (burly farmers) can get a lot of bang for their plasma,” she said.

She opted for the money, but it wasn’t close to enough. So she turned to Barking Mad, an online platform that helps families rehome pets, for assistance.

Trix Stathakis of Barking Mad said the organisation stepped in and helped with a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the costs of sending Bentley to the US.

“All in all, with the costs of the kennels, the air freight, Bentley’s overnight stay in a hotel and the car hire for us to drive the seven hours to fetch him, it all came to R104,000,” Bentley’s owner told the Sunday Times.

At last, Bentley arrived safely and now lives with his family in their pet-friendly apartment, where he enjoys daily walks.

“We thought he would be thrilled to see us, but he wasn’t at first. He was cross and acted like he had been abandoned, which I suppose he kind of was,” his owner said.

Within two days, however, Bentley had forgiven them, settled into his new surroundings and was back to his old, delightful self.

Rescue dog Bentley, whose family relocated from Cape Town to the US on the Afrikaner refugee programme, was reunited with his owners in May thanks to a crowdfunding initiative by Barking Mad. (Barking Mad)

Stathakis said stories like Bentley’s are what keep her going and serve as a reminder that, despite the challenges and many ongoing surrenders, happy endings are still possible.