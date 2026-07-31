‘The end of a chapter’: former pupil reflects on Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy closure

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Oprah Winfrey's Leadership Academy for Girls is entering a new chapter, with the Gauteng department of education welcoming its transition to a national scholarship programme while current pupils complete their studies at the campus.

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A pupil who was part of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls’ (Owlag) says the announcement of the school’s closure marks the end of a chapter that transformed her life.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey announced that the Henley-on-Klip school will be handed over to the government to administer.

This is as it is shifting towards a scholarship programme to support girls accepted into leading schools throughout the country.

Born in Zonkizizwe, Katlehong, and raised in Rosettenville after losing her mother to HIV/Aids at the age of nine, Mpumi Nobiva described her time at the academy as “transformational”, which gave her opportunities she never imagined.

“It changed my life. The world opened up, and anything became possible at the academy.”

Among her standout memories was the way pupils were encouraged to believe in themselves and use their voices.

“Being at Owlag was magical because we were addressed as though we mattered ... We were spoken to as leaders, leaders of our own lives, leaders of our own tomorrow,” she said.

She recalled how, after speaking about losing her mother to HIV/Aids, the academy encouraged her to tell her own story.

“If you have a story to share, then why don’t you tell it? We don’t have to tell it for you. You have the power of your own to do it, and you can shape whatever reality you want to see.”

Nobiva said that moment helped her find her voice, setting her on a path that would eventually see her speak at the White House and coach women internationally.

The closure of the campus takes effect after the completion of the 2027 academic year. The handover of the property to the Gauteng department of education is in accordance with the original partnership agreement, according to Owlag.

I feel grief because there are so many great memories in the academy... they were so central to shaping who I’ve become and who I am. And at the same time, I feel the sense of gratitude. Oh my God, I was a part of that. And now I get to see what the next vision looks like. — Mpumi Nobiva, former Owlag student

Since opening its doors in 2007, more than 1,000 pupils were admitted to Owlag, the institution said in a statement.

Reacting to the academy’s transition, Nobiva said she felt a mixture of grief and gratitude.

While she was concerned that the academy’s values —including its focus on supporting underprivileged girls, trauma-informed education and innovative teaching — could be lost when the campus is handed over to the Gauteng department of education, she said she was hopeful that its impact would continue.

“I feel grief because there are so many great memories in the academy ... they were so central to shaping who I’ve become and who I am. And at the same time, I feel the sense of gratitude. Oh my God, I was a part of that. And now I get to see what the next vision looks like.”

Nobiva questioned how the department would use and maintain the campus, whether it would preserve the academy’s standard of excellence and whether its model would be used to strengthen South Africa’s education system.

Even so, she remained optimistic about the future. “I’m excited to see what that looks like when it can scale beyond what any campus can hold,” she said.

Nobiva later earned a master’s degree in Strategic Communications from High Point University in the US and became the first Owlag alumna to serve on the academy’s board.

Prof André du Plessis, the acting HOD of the University of Pretoria’s department of education management and policy studies, said one of the first issues that will have to be addressed is the classification of the school in terms of the National Norms and Standards for School Funding.

“In other words, in which funding quintile will this school fall? Will it be a fee-paying or non-fee-paying school?”

He said these decisions will directly influence the future of the school.

“Another issue which could potentially be an emotional one is, will the name of the school change? Will the GDE build on the current ethos and school culture?

“As far as gifted education is concerned, the Bill of Rights stipulates that everyone has the right to basic education, not only so-called ‘gifted’ learners. This is the main challenge of our education system. Although it has succeeded to provide access to education, the goal to provide ‘quality’ to all remains elusive,” he said.

Du Plessis said possible job losses is also a concern due to the different employment laws applicable to public and independent schools.

“It will be important that transparent consultations take place between all stakeholders and that these consultations happen in good faith. It will be advisable that staff members, collectively or individually, arrange for legal and/or union representation to protect their interests as much as possible,” Du Plessis said.

With the new transition, he believes that the Gauteng department of education has an opportunity to add a well-functioning school to their school portfolio.

However, he notes that numerous challenges need to be addressed.

“For example, the employment contracts of staff. Teachers in independent schools are generally employed in terms of the Basic Conditions Of Employment Act, whereas teachers employed by provincial departments of education are employed in terms of the Employment of Educators Act. Similar challenges apply to administrative and support staff.

“Further, sections in the South African Schools Act applicable to public schools will now come into play, particularly pertaining to the organisation, funding and governance of the school,” he said.

The department said administrative work to transfer the campus to the province is under way and will continue over the coming months to ensure “an orderly, seamless and responsible transfer” of the academy’s assets and facilities after the 2027 academic year.

It pledged to preserve the institution’s legacy.

“The department is committed to preserving and advancing the academy’s legacy of academic excellence, ethical leadership and educational opportunity.

“We will ensure this exceptional institution continues to serve the people of Gauteng while honouring the vision on which it was established,” said education MEC Lebogang Maile.

The department has assured that no one will lose their jobs, but has said HR processes will be handled according to the public service regulations.