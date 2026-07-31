Tshwane briefs Godongwana on big infrastructure plans as court weighs Mettler’s fate

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Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana was briefed by Tshwane leadership on massive infrastructure development plans in Pretoria this week. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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The City of Tshwane has briefed finance minister Enoch Godongwana on its infrastructure and inner-city revitalisation plans as the high court is expected to rule on Friday on the fate of suspended city manager Johann Mettler.

Despite legal woes brought by Mettler, and the Democratic Alliance seeking to get the court to overturn the city manager’s suspension, it was business as usual for the city leadership as they invited Godongwana to a meeting.

Mayor Nasiphi Moya led the city’s delegation in a meeting with the minister as part of an effort to secure National Treasury’s support for projects aimed at stimulating economic growth and reversing urban decay in Pretoria’s central business district.

The meeting took place while legal representatives for the city and council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana were in court opposing Mettler’s urgent application to overturn his suspension.

Godongwana’s office confirmed this week that Moya had requested the meeting to brief the minister on several large-scale infrastructure initiatives, including plans for the redevelopment of the inner city.

“The city presented 17 Strategic Urban Developments projects, which are major economic investment nodes to be developed in partnership with the private sector,” National Treasury said in response to questions from the Sunday Times on Thursday.

According to the Treasury, the projects demonstrate the city’s contribution to driving economic development and attracting investment.

“The city also presented a number of enabling infrastructure projects that will unlock economic opportunities and create jobs. These include electricity and energy infrastructure, water treatment works, wastewater treatment plants, substations and other critical bulk infrastructure,” the Treasury said.

The municipality also outlined what National Treasury described as “a case for revitalising the CBD by dealing with dilapidated buildings through by-law enforcement”.

“In addition, the city requested the minister to support efforts to ensure that national government departments remain in the CBD,” the Treasury said.

Moya also appealed to Godongwana to reinforce an earlier Cabinet decision supporting the continued presence of government departments in Pretoria’s CBD as part of efforts to drive inner-city revitalisation and encourage further investment.

Godongwana’s office said the minister had committed to reviving discussions within Cabinet cluster committees aimed at discouraging the relocation of government offices from the CBD.

The meeting comes as Mettler awaits the outcome of his urgent court application after the high court reserved judgment on Thursday.

The dispute centres on Ndzwanana’s decision to deduct 13 votes from councillors who had been granted leave of absence before the July 9 special council meeting.

Ten of those councillors subsequently attended the meeting, influencing the outcome of votes on two agenda items, including an amendment proposed by the EFF relating to Mettler’s suspension.

Lawyers for the city and Ndzwanana argued that Mettler’s application lacked urgency and should not be heard on an expedited basis. The court reserved judgment until Friday.

Mettler was suspended during the July 9 special council meeting after councillors adopted a resolution citing 13 allegations of misconduct against him.