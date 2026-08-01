Billion-rand steel deal write-off

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The Industrial Development Corporation’s (IDC) board of directors this week resolved to write off more than R1bn in loan funding granted to local steel manufacturer South African Steel Mills (SASM).

The write-off is a significant step, as it amounts to an acknowledgement by the state-owned development finance lender that the funds are unlikely to be recovered in the foreseeable future. It comes as the company remains trapped in business rescue, with more than 1,100 metalworkers’ jobs reportedly lost.

The decision also brings into sharp focus previously reported allegations that the transaction was flawed from the start, including claims that proper due diligence was not done at deal inception and that loan drawdowns were made before certain conditions precedent had been met.

The move — together with the closure and refusal by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute a criminal complaint by the IDC and the corporation’s refusal to confirm the status of two senior officials suspended over the debacle — has fuelled speculation that there may have been an attempt to paper over deficiencies, or possible misconduct, that contributed to the loss.

While the IDC did not directly confirm the write-off this week, two internal sources confirmed that the board had taken the decision, with one insisting it was an accounting measure and did not mean the end of efforts to recover the money.

“The IDC was advised by the auditors a while back to write this off, but it does not mean they will not pursue that money. It’s simply too much money,” said the insider, who is not authorised to speak on behalf of the IDC.

Any impairment recognition or write-off reported by the IDC is undertaken strictly in line with the corporation’s applicable accounting standards and financial reporting obligations — IDC spokesperson

On Friday the IDC said it was limited in commenting on “financial performance or the accounting treatment of historical debt” as it was in a closed period ahead of the release of its annual results on August 27.

“Any impairment recognition or write-off reported by the IDC is undertaken strictly in line with the corporation’s applicable accounting standards and financial reporting obligations,” an IDC spokesperson said.

The IDC insider, as well as another individual with direct knowledge of the deal from when it began in 2017, suggested the IDC should also look at the role of its post-investment team, arguing that this was where some of the most significant failures occurred.

At the time of the transactions, SASM was headed by businessman Rafik Mohamed, who was also a director of the company. The steel producer operated as a family-owned business, and Mohamed personally signed the historical loan agreements with the IDC on behalf of SASM in his capacity as a director.

The deal dates back to December 2016, when SASM was approved for government grant funding of up to R50m under the Black Industrialists Scheme to expand its steel mill.

Between 2017 and 2022, the IDC advanced multiple tranches of funding to SASM, including construction and working capital loans totalling over R1bn.

The 2022 loan included a condition that shareholders provide proof that they had injected R749m of their own capital into the business. This was subsequently confirmed by the company’s then auditors.

However, this all began to fall apart after April 2024, when SASM sold a portion of its shares to Alfeco Holdings. The new management discovered what it alleged were fictitious journal entries and launched a forensic investigation, which uncovered alleged theft of more than R200m through various transactions, including loans, as well as the alleged externalising of R121m through a UK-based clothing and textile company, Emberton.

The new management opened a criminal complaint with the Hawks, resulting in Mohamed’s arrest in June. He was charged with fraud, theft and contraventions of the Companies Act relating to his alleged role in the misuse of what are essentially public funds. He was granted R100,000 bail and is due to appear again in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The complaint records, among other matters, that Mr Mohamed had co-operated with the investigation, was legally represented, had provided a detailed statement and had expressly tendered to attend court should the state decide to enrol charges — Shaheed Dollie, attorney

This week, Mohamed’s attorney, Shaheed Dollie, dismissed the charges against his client, reiterating that Mohamed had co-operated with investigators and noting that the NPA had withdrawn previous complaints lodged by the IDC.

Dollie claimed Mohamed’s arrest amounted to an abuse of his client and said he had complained to the NPA about this.

“The complaint records, among other matters, that Mr Mohamed had co-operated with the investigation, was legally represented, had provided a detailed statement and had expressly tendered to attend court should the state decide to enrol charges,” Dollie said.

“Notwithstanding that co-operation, he was arrested at his home, detained, taken initially to the wrong court and deprived of a properly arranged first-appearance process.”

Despite a recent arbitration award restoring shares to Mohamed, Alfeco maintains that the criminal case relating to the alleged embezzlement of public funds remains separate from the ownership dispute.

“On discovery of embezzlement, the suspensive conditions of the transaction were not met because they could not provide the correct audited financials,” a spokesperson said.

Mohamed was recently in the news after his private VIP convoy was involved in a road-rage incident that ended with his protectors allegedly shooting a doctor in the leg.