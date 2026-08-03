WATCH | Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala: a Sunday Times investigation into one of SA’s biggest crime cases

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As the trial of alleged organised crime figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala unfolds in court, the Sunday Times takes viewers beyond the courtroom with a compelling 23-minute documentary that traces the months-long investigation leading up to one of South Africa’s most significant alleged organised crime cases.

Through meticulous reporting, the documentary pieces together the networks, allegations and developments that have dominated headlines and captured national attention.

The documentary is led by award-winning investigative journalists Thanduxolo Jika, Sabelo Skiti and Sipho Masondo, whose reporting has been central to uncovering the story.

As the legal process continues, the documentary provides valuable context to one of the country’s most closely watched cases, offering audiences a deeper understanding of the investigation behind the headlines.

Watch here: