Women make up 61% of online voter registrations for local elections, says IEC

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Women account for 61% of the online voter registrations for the local government elections.

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Women and young people are leading South Africa’s shift towards digital voter registration with more than seven in 10 voter registration transactions now being processed online ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Electoral Commission (IEC) CEO Sy Mamabolo revealed on Monday that women account for the majority of online voter registration activity while young people are increasingly using the platform to register for the first time.

Speaking during a briefing on the outcome of the final voter registration weekend and key priorities ahead of the upcoming elections, Mamabolo said digital registration had become a key tool in expanding electoral participation.

“Women remain the leading users of the online registration platform, accounting for 61% of all online registration activity. Young people are also embracing digital registration in significant numbers, with the age category 16 to 29 contributing 50% of all online transactions,” he said.

Mamabolo said the largest share of youth activity comprised new registrations, with more than 52% of all transactions recorded within the 16 to 29 age category being new registrations.

The highest levels of online registration activity were recorded in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The commission’s data-free online voter registration portal has continued to gain traction among voters since the first registration weekend in June.

“Following the first registration weekend in June this year, the commission recorded more than 815,000 voter registration transactions. Of this, about 603,000, or 74%, were processed through the online voter registration portal. This underscores the growing use of the digital online registration platform among South Africans,” he said.

Mamabolo highlighted the growing importance of digital platforms in reaching younger voters and first-time participants.

“This trend highlights the increasingly important role of digital channels in engaging first-time voters and encouraging electoral participation among young citizens,” he said.

The IEC’s online self-service portal allows voters to register for the first time, check their registration status, confirm voting stations and update contact or address details.

“The commission continues to encourage South Africans to take advantage of the online self-service portal, which is data-free and accessible 24/7,” Mamabolo said.

During the first registration weekend in June more than three million registration transactions were recorded.

Mamabolo said the commission expects minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa to proclaim the date of the local government elections soon.

He warned that the proclamation would trigger a series of important electoral deadlines.

“This proclamation has profound consequences. First, the voters’ roll closes at midnight on the day on which the election date is proclaimed. From that point onwards, no new voter registrations or changes to existing registration details may be processed until after the elections.”

Mamabolo said the online registration portal would be available until proclamation day and urged voters not to delay.

He said last-minute surges in registration activity often place unnecessary pressure on registration systems.

The IEC also reminded voters that local government elections differ significantly from national and provincial elections because ward representatives are elected directly by residents in specific communities.

“Half of the seats in a municipal council are elected on a first-past-the-post ward basis. For that reason only voters who are ordinarily resident in a ward can influence the outcome of elections in that particular ward,” said Mamabolo.

He stressed that voters must ensure they are registered in the ward where they live.

“Unlike national and provincial elections, there is no legal provision permitting voters to vote outside the voting district where they are registered during local government elections. Voters who have relocated since their last registration are strongly encouraged to update their residential addresses to ensure that they are assigned to the correct ward,” he said.

The commission’s message, he said, was straightforward: “Register where you live. Vote where you are registered.”

Mamabolo said the proclamation of the election date would also bring the electoral code of conduct into effect for political parties, candidates and their supporters.

“The purpose of the code is to foster conditions for free and fair elections by creating a climate of tolerance, open public debate and free political campaigning. The commission wishes to indicate that no-go zones go against both the letter and the spirit of the electoral code of conduct,” he said.

The IEC is also finalising a code of conduct aimed at combating election-related disinformation.

“The extended public submissions on the proposed disinformation code of conduct concludes today. Soon after this, the commission will consider the submissions and promulgate the code. The commission wishes to thank all individuals and organisations whose contributions are helping to refine the code and make it appropriate for our electoral environment,” he said.

“The commission remains committed to delivering elections that are free, fair, transparent and credible. Furthermore, it is committed to ensuring that every eligible South African is able to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” he added.

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