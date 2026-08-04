Cape Town airport runway closed after Kenya Airways aircraft incident

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The main runway at Cape Town International Airport is temporarily closed after a Kenya Airways plane’s tyres failed on landing, South Africa’s airports operator said on Tuesday.

Airports Company South Africa said in a statement that the plane was disabled on the runway.

All arriving flights are being diverted to other airports, the statement said, adding that domestic departures continued to operate but international departures could not for now.

Reuters