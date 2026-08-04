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WATCH LIVE | Expropriation Act court challenge

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Western Cape High Court is hearing a court challenge on Tuesday brought by AfriForum, the Institute of Race Relations Legal and the DA against the Expropriation Act.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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