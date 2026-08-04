Zuma appoints son Duduzane as MK Party deputy president

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Former president Jacob Zuma has dramatically overhauled the leadership of the MK Party, removing several senior figures from key positions and appointing his son Duduzane Zuma as the party’s first deputy president with immediate effect.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zuma relieved former national chairperson Nkosinathi Nhleko of his duties, alongside first deputy president John Hlophe and deputy secretary-general Nomsa Dlamini, saying the changes were part of an organisational reconfiguration aimed at strengthening and consolidating the party.

Though Hlophe has been removed as first deputy president, Zuma confirmed he will remain the MK Party’s parliamentary leader in the National Assembly.

The shake-up sees Duduzane Zuma elevated to the influential position of first deputy president, while Tony Yengeni has been confirmed as second deputy president.

Reverend Phakathi takes over as national chairperson and Lindiwe Mtshali has been appointed deputy secretary-general. Willies Mchunu has also been added to the party’s presidency collective while retaining his role as KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader.

Zuma also dissolved the party’s strategic presidential team with immediate effect, reinstating the presidential task team and directing secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo and treasurer-general Brian Molefe to resume their duties. The moratorium on the party’s finances, secretariat and communications has also been lifted.

The MK Party president further announced that he would personally exercise political oversight over the organisation, including its finances and key organisational functions.

He also dismissed speculation surrounding an alleged forensic report, saying neither he nor the party had received it and that it would first have to be submitted for his consideration before any decisions were taken.

TimesLIVE