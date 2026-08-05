Chad le Clos loses home to fire while competing at Commonwealth Games

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Chad le Clos's apartment in Cape Town, where he has lived for a decade, has burnt down. Picture: Reuters/file

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Swimming champion Chad le Clos has disclosed his home for more than a decade was gutted by a fire, as he offered to assist his neighbours in the apartment block.

Severe damage was caused to the top floor of the Art Deco building in Sea Point, Cape Town, on Thursday July 30. A 93-year-old resident was found dead in his apartment.

“It has taken me a while to process this heartbreaking tragedy,” Le Clos shared on Instagram. “On the evening of 30 July, amidst breaking the all-time Commonwealth record, a fire started in my apartment block, which quickly spread to my home.

“Sadly my home, where I’ve lived for more than a decade, burnt down and there is nothing left to salvage.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of my neighbour of many years, who tragically lost his life in this fire.

“No words can truly ease a loss like this, but I hope the family knows that the thoughts of an entire community are with them.

“To my fellow neighbours whose homes and lives have been severely affected by this fire, please know that you are not alone. This is a tight-knit community and it is in moments like these that we lean on one another.”

Le Clos has launched a campaign to assist his neighbours “as they embark on a very difficult journey rebuilding”.

He pledged that 100% of any donations raised will go solely to them, with the Chad le Clos Foundation managing the proceeds to ensure they are looked after.

Le Clos thanked people for the support shown by family, friends and the broader community. “Watching neighbours come together to help one another has been a genuine source of comfort amid the tragedy.”

Neighbours call for support

The Strime/Ford family, who lost their father and grandfather, Sam Strime, to the blaze issued a public message.

“We cannot thank you enough for the kindness, compassion, care and support you showed our family. It meant more to us than words can express and we will always be grateful for everything you did,” read the post shared by Kevin Strime.

He also thanked emergency services teams on scene “for the care, respect and support you showed our family throughout such a difficult time”.

A BackaBuddy fundraiser has been launched to assist Lauren Strime, who had lived in the apartment with her late father. The post states: “After living in her apartment for over 21 years, Lauren lost everything in the fire. Her home, clothing, furniture, personal belongings and treasured memories were all destroyed.

“In a matter of hours, Lauren went from having a home filled with a lifetime of memories to having to rebuild her life from scratch.

“Lauren is a single woman whose little dog was thankfully rescued from the fire. Together they are now faced with the heartbreaking task of starting over. This fundraiser has been created to help Lauren replace the essentials she lost and support her as she begins again.

“While no amount of money can replace what has been lost, together we can help ease some of the financial burden she is now facing and give her the support she needs during this incredibly difficult time.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist an American businesswoman and mother of two who has relocated to Cape Town. Ashley Cleveland also posted the campaign to her Instagram account.

Her friend, Naila Best, shared they are physically safe. “But almost everything else is gone — their home, their belongings, the pieces of a life they had carefully built together in South Africa. All of it was destroyed in a matter of hours,” she said.

“What they’ve lost isn’t necessarily about the material; it’s the sense of safety, stability and rhythm that any family needs, especially two young girls. We are asking anyone who has been moved, inspired or supported by Ashley over the years to consider giving back to her in the way she has poured into so many of us.”

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