Innovation meets impact as Minister Buthelezi launches Batho Pele AI Chatbot

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Citizens and public servants can now have instant access to public service policy updates, circulars, legislation, and other essential information thanks to the Batho Pele AI Chatbot.

The chatbot was launched on July 31 by public service & administration (DPSA) Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi.

“Today we launch more than technology, we launch a new way of keeping our oldest promise: ‘Batho Pele — People First,’” said Buthelezi, noting that for 29 years Batho Pele had demanded that government be present for citizens with information, clarity, and answers.

Buthelezi delivers a speech during the launch. (DPSA)

This initiative is the birthchild of a public-private partnership between the DPSA, Meta, and Juicetel, and represents a solid step forward in government’s efforts to modernise public service delivery through the innovative use of technology.

As the chatbot develops, it will be able to process information and respond in nine South African official languages. It will support citizens and public servants, particularly those in corporate services and management roles, in reducing the time spent searching for policy updates, legislation and circulars.

Attendees explore the Batho Pele AI Chatbot interface, which provides access to public service policies, legislation and updates. (DPSA)

The minister stressed that the tool did not replace human judgement.

“This chatbot does not make decisions. It does not replace human judgement. It supports public servants to make better, faster, and more informed decisions, with empathy and accountability that only a human can provide,” he said.

Buthelezi said the system would be deployed with constitutional values of transparency, accountability, privacy, security, and fairness at its centre.

Looking ahead, the minister described the launch as a foundation that could be scaled across national departments, provinces, municipalities, and public entities, and eventually extended to frontline services such as health, home affairs, the South African Social Security Agency, education, and local government.

This chatbot does not make decisions. It does not replace human judgment. It supports public servants to make better, faster, and more informed decisions — Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, DPSA minister

He also pointed to South Africa’s potential to lead on digital governance across the continent, describing the partnership as a possible blueprint for other African governments.

Head of public policy in the Southern Africa Region for Meta Thabo Makenete said Batho Pele AI showed what was possible when government, the private sector, and local innovators worked together to put AI to practical use.

“By making public service information accessible in nine South African languages through a simple conversational interface, this platform helps public servants spend less time searching for policy guidance and more time serving citizens,” said Makenete.

Attendees gather at the launch of the Batho Pele AI Chatbot, a new digital tool aimed at improving access to public service information. (DPSA)

“We’re proud to support this initiative alongside DPSA and Juicetel, and to see Meta’s Llama models powering locally built solutions that address real challenges on the continent,” he said.

Buthelezi thanked Meta and Juicetel for their collaboration with the government and urged other departments to leverage similar technologies to improve service delivery.

He emphasised that responsible use of AI must be guided by proper governance, and that public servants retain responsibility for ensuring accurate information is disseminated.

This article was sponsored by the DPSA.