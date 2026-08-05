Mbalula denies Dlamini-Zuma’s vote-buying allegations, seeks legal advice

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The secretary-general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, has strongly rejected allegations of vote-buying at national conferences. Picture:

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The secretary-general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, says he has consulted his lawyers after what he described as “damaging and painful” allegations by former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma that money was used to influence outcomes at the ANC’s national conferences.

In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, Mbalula said he had taken note of remarks made by Dlamini-Zuma during an appearance on the African Renaissance Podcast on August 3.

“I have consulted with my attorneys to seek clarity from comrade Dlamini-Zuma on her very damaging and painful allegations against my person,” said Mbalula.

He added that Dlamini-Zuma’s comments had left him deeply disappointed.

“I have noted, with deep regret and with real disappointment, the remarks made by Dr Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma on the African Renaissance Podcast on the evening of 3 August 2026 concerning the use of money at the 54th and 55th national conferences of our movement. Her remarks have created a wound so deep, and it is for that reason that I cannot allow them to stand unanswered,” he said.

The statement follows explosive claims made by Dlamini-Zuma during an interview with former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in which she alleged that Mbalula had openly distributed money to delegates during the ANC’s 2022 national conference at Nasrec to secure votes.

The former minister said money played a role in the party’s internal elections and claimed delegates and conference workers were aware of alleged vote-buying activities.

“Money was used. We all know. We all saw it at the ANC’s 2022 national conference,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma further alleged that on the first morning of the conference, half-a-billion rand was discovered in a person’s room.

Her comments are part of a broader discussion on internal democracy, leadership contests and the influence of money in ANC electoral processes.

She questioned whether leaders elected through financial inducements could exercise independent judgement once in office.

Dlamini-Zuma has unsuccessfully contested senior leadership positions within the ANC on two occasions.

She narrowly lost the party presidency to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s 54th national conference in 2017 and was unsuccessful in her bid for the deputy presidency in 2007.

Responding to the allegations, Mbalula issued a categorical denial.

“I, Fikile Mbalula, deny these allegations in their entirety. I did not distribute money to delegates, at the facility referred to as the clinic or anywhere else, to procure my own election or the election of any other comrade, at the 55th national conference or the 54th national conference, or at any conference, council or gathering of the African National Congress. Nothing of the sort was done by myself. I reject the allegation and reject the proposition that the leadership of this movement was procured with money I distributed,” he said.

Mbalula defended the legitimacy of his election as ANC secretary-general at the party’s 55th national conference in December 2022.

“I was elected at the 55th national conference at Nasrec in December 2022 freely and fairly, by the delegates of the branches voting by secret ballot as Rule 12.3 of our constitution requires, in a poll prepared, supervised, counted and declared by an electoral commission constituted under Rule 14 — a commission whose membership the national conference itself endorsed, and to which every province and every one of the four leagues of the movement appointed a representative,” he said.

“Not one branch, not one region, not one province and not one league challenged that declaration then, and none has challenged it in the years since,” he added.

Mbalula said ANC members with evidence of wrongdoing should make use of the party’s internal processes.

“Where any member holds information about wrongdoing, the doors of this organisation are open to them, and the integrity commission exists for precisely that purpose. The African National Congress reserves all its rights, and the rights of its officials and national executive, fully and without limitation,” he said.

He urged party members not to lose focus ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

“My appeal to all comrades and to all South Africans is that we do not permit this to distract us from the work the people have set us: to go to every ward, every street and every home and to win the local government elections of 4 November 2026,” said Mbalula.

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