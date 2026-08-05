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WATCH LIVE | Expropriation Act court challenge continues

AfriForum, IRR Legal and DA are challenging legality of land seizure law

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TimesLIVE

The Western Cape High Court is hearing a court challenge on Wednesday brought by AfriForum, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) Legal and the DA against the Expropriation Act.

Video courtesy of SABC

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