News

WATCH LIVE | Minister Lamola briefing on SA foreign policy developments

AU engagement and diplomatic strategies take centre stage

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola will address the media on Wednesday on developments relating to South Africa’s foreign policy priorities and programmes.

These include engagements with the AU and final preparations for the Southern African Development Community’s 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for August 16 and 17 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala: a Sunday Times investigation into one of SA’s biggest crime cases

2

Inside the wild mission involving 5 cheetahs and 94 drone flights

3

KZN school stalled by construction mafia and contractor challenges

4

‘As She Is’: bold exhibition puts women with disabilities in the spotlight

5

BLAST FROM THE PAST | Corbett sends his javelin into orbit at world champs

Related Articles