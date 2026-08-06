Court hears daughter and sister accompanied Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to deliver cash bribes to Mapisa-Nqakula

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Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in the Pretoria high court where she faces 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering.

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The daughter and sister of a woman in the centre of the corruption and money laundering trial of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula have testified about accompanying her to deliver cash bribes allegedly meant for the former minister.

Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, a businesswoman who received contracts from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), is a key witness for the state. She previously testified that between 2016 and 2019, Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and accepted millions of rand in bribes from her to secure and protect lucrative defence logistics contracts.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering. She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

On Wednesday, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s 22-year-old daughter, Lilita Ndlovu, and her sister, Andiswa Ntsondwa-Joyi, took the witness stand.

Lilita testified that in July 2019 her mother instructed her to accompany her to the former minister’s house. She said her mother mentioned going to see a lawyer about an unpublished newspaper article, but they went to the accused’s home first.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously testified that on the same day, Mapisa-Nqakula sent a WhatsApp message referencing “indumba” (a traditional healer’s hut) not having medicine and inviting her over for a meeting. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu alleged that R100,000 was handed over during that visit.

Lilita recalled seeing two bags in the vehicle: her mother’s personal handbag on the floor of the front passenger seat, and a large leather bag on the back seat. She noted that she did not know what was inside the second bag.

Arriving around 5pm, they parked inside the yard. A woman welcomed them into the sitting room, and Mapisa-Nqakula entered shortly thereafter. After Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu introduced Lilita to the former minister, the two older women left to speak privately in another room.

Lilita waited for over an hour. Lilita said that while her mother had entered the meeting carrying both the handbag and the large leather bag, she returned carrying only her handbag. She said that they left and went to the lawyer’s house.

Ntsondwa-Joyi testified about a separate occasion when she said she accompanied Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to deliver R400,000 to the former minister’s home. Ntsondwa-Joyi stated her sister expressed frustration about Mapisa-Nqakula constantly demanding money, though her sister did not specify what the cash was for.

Ntsondwa-Joyi testified she saw a white A4 envelope in her sister’s handbag, which Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu said contained money, though Ntsondwa-Joyi did not see the notes herself.

Upon arriving at the house, which was undergoing renovations, a domestic worker escorted them to the TV room. Mapisa-Nqakula entered and was introduced to Ntsondwa-Joyi, then requested a private conversation with Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu took her handbag, containing the envelope, into the meeting room.

During the meeting, Mapisa-Nqakula’s husband arrived. Ntsondwa-Joyi briefly entered the room with him before stepping back out, overhearing him remark that workers were waiting to be paid.

When the meeting concluded, Mapisa-Nqakula escorted the sisters to their car. Ntsondwa-Joyi noted that her sister still had her handbag, but the white envelope was gone. Her sister later confirmed she had paid the minister, though she declined to explain the purpose of the payment.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal team highlighted discrepancies between the accounts. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had previously testified that the R400,000 was inside an FNB bag placed in her handbag, whereas Ntsondwa-Joyi testified it was in a white A4 envelope.

Ntsondwa-Joyi conceded that the versions differed, maintaining she was simply reporting what she personally observed.

The court also addressed allegations that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu gave Mapisa-Nqakula $10,000 (about R163,150) at a Women in Defence event in Waterkloof. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously claimed Mapisa-Nqakula instructed her to meet in her events office, where the cash was handed over.

Former deputy military ombud Simphiwe Damane-Mkosana, a friend of Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s, testified that she accompanied her to the office area but remained in the reception room during the 30-minute meeting.

Damane-Mkosana testified that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu only carried her personal handbag and that she did not see Mapisa-Nqakula enter or leave the meeting.

Furthermore, Damane-Mkosana said she could not remember whether they shared a table with Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu at the event or if the former minister visited their table, contradicting aspects of Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s prior statements.