Babita Deokaran to be remembered as ‘heroine of the soil’ on Women’s Day

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Corruption fighter Babita Deokaran, who was shot and killed, allegedly for exposing corruption in the Gauteng department of health, will be remembered with a monument at a temple in Durban.

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Slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran will be remembered as a “heroine of the soil” by a Durban temple thanks to a memorial monument which will be unveiled on Women’s Day.

The Shri Mariammen temple in Mount Edgecombe north of Durban, which is dedicated to a Hindu goddess, and its Arts and Cultural Council will unveil a bust of Deokaran at the religious institution where she worshipped from childhood, on the eve of the fifth anniversary of her death.

Gauteng health finance chief director Deokaran was killed on August 23 2021 in the driveway of her home a week after she sent an ominous WhatsApp to her CFO boss about imminent danger to their lives because of her investigation into financial rot at Tembisa Hospital.

She had flagged roughly R850m in suspicious payments, exposing a network of at least five tenderpreneurs who looted billions of rand through fraudulent purchase orders.

Temple chairperson Seelan Archary said Deokaran was a “heroine of the soil”.

“She was a beacon of truth, a civil servant who paid the ultimate price for her honesty, integrity and unwavering courage. To honour her legacy where her roots began, we are gathering over 3,000 community members, school learners, provincial dignitaries and the Deokaran family at the Shri Mariammen Temple and Siphosethu school grounds in Durban.”

He said her father had been an active temple member along with his family — including Babita — who grew up in New Cottage and was schooled nearby in Phoenix until she left the area to seek work outside the province.

“This event is more than a memorial; it is an active educational movement. By bringing together youth, women and community leaders alongside traditional dancers and local speakers, we aim to plant the seeds of accountability, ethics and bravery in the next generation.”

Archary said the temple has long been a place of heritage and remembrance, with several historic monuments unveiled there over the years, including one as a tribute to indentured labourers and another for anti-apartheid activist Dr Kesaveloo Goonam Naidoo, who was the first Indian woman doctor in the country.

“Babita’s monument will stand alongside these landmarks, ensuring her legacy forms part of the community’s shared history. We want generations to come to know how Babita’s courage and values had far-reaching consequences. Her name is associated as a heroine of anti-corruption sparking several investigations into the looted billions and hopefully [it will] lead to the arrests of the masterminds behind the hit on her life.”

He said, however, it was with some irony that when they approached some businesses for financial assistance, there was reluctance because it was “too political”.

The programme for the launch includes interfaith prayers, entertainment and various political and civic leaders.

The temple is selling a memorial ribbon calling for “Justice For Babita” at R20 per ribbon, the proceeds of which will go towards the function. (SUPP)

Deokaran’s sister Renu Williams said the family was moved to learn about the monument honouring her late sister.

“It really means a lot to know Babita will be known and remembered long after we all are gone and that her memory will live on for generations. This is important for the youth as it will say ‘here’s somebody who didn’t waver, who believed in speaking the truth and did the hard work.’

“It’s hard to think about the fact that she is gone and it meant nothing to the people who were only interested in making more money for cars, holidays, houses and expensive accessories. Meanwhile, she paid the ultimate price.

“It infuriates us to see and read about what is going on in court, but this is the reality of our country. Babita often said that when she retired she would like to go back to Durban, so in a way this bust of her at the temple is fitting as she is really going home.”

She said Deokaran’s daughter Thiara, who lives in Gauteng, has decided not to attend as it would be painful.

Gauteng sculptor Sundara Naidoo first created a clay model of Babita Deokaran’s head for the memorial to be unveiled on Sunday at a Durban temple. (SUP)

Gauteng sculptor Sundara Naidoo said he felt privileged to create the half-metre white marble sculpture of Deokaran’s head.

“I have been commissioned to create some of the other monuments including [that of] the teen activist Valliamma Munuswami Mudliar and Dr Naidoo, but this one filled me with pride and honour.

“I wanted to make sure Babita’s family was satisfied with how it turned out and I took extra care with this bust. I had an abundance of source material to assist with the sculpting and I am happy with the way it turned out.”

Naidoo said it took about six weeks to complete.