Mapisa-Nqakula trial: cash withdrawals, coded chats linked to alleged bribes

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Former defence minister and National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering. File photo.

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Secret codewords, stacks of cash and a trail of WhatsApp messages have taken centre stage in the corruption and money laundering trial of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

On Thursday, the chief financial investigator for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Wynand Wessels, told the Gauteng high court in Pretoria that significant cash withdrawals were made from defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s FNB account around the time she allegedly delivered cash bribe payments to Mapisa-Nqakula.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu is the state’s key witness in Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption and money laundering trial. She alleges that between 2016 and 2019, Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and accepted millions of rands in bribes to secure and protect lucrative defence logistics contracts.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering for allegedly soliciting R4.5m in bribes and benefits, of which R2.1m was paid in cash. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Thursday, Wessels detailed his investigation into the bank accounts of Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, Mapisa-Nqakula, her husband Charles Nqakula, and their two sons.

Wessels analysed Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s cash withdrawals between 2016 and 2020 and cross-referenced them with WhatsApp messages where code names such as “impepho”, “indumba” and “wig” were allegedly used to request cash.

When asked why such large sums were routinely withdrawn in cash, Wessels testified that it reflected typical money laundering behaviour designed to eliminate paper trails and evade banking system detection

On September 20 2018, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu messaged Mapisa-Nqakula asking where to deliver the “snuff” (money), and bank records show R150,000 was withdrawn that same day. Later that year, on December 13, bank records showed a further R200,000 withdrawal from her account.

This pattern continued into 2019, where a R300,000 withdrawal coincided with a message about a “wig”, followed by Mapisa-Nqakula thanking Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu for the “wig” on February 7.

In April 2019, Mapisa-Nqakula asked to meet on April 1, and a R200,000 withdrawal followed on April 2.

The next day, April 3, Mapisa-Nqakula requested a meeting at “endumbeni”, and R400,000 was withdrawn from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s account that same day.

When asked why such large sums were routinely withdrawn in cash, Wessels testified that it reflected typical money laundering behaviour designed to eliminate paper trails and evade banking system detection.

Wessels also analysed bank statements to verify testimony from interior designer Nomsa Shabangu and architectural draftsman Azwindini Mulaudzi regarding cash payments for renovations at Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in Bruma. Shabangu testified that the former minister paid her in cash because she “did not know how to do EFTs”, while Mulaudzi testified he was paid R70,000 in cash for drawing building plans.

Wessels noted that cash withdrawals from the accounts of Mapisa-Nqakula, her husband, and their two sons totalled R1.5m between January 2018 and December 2020. However, Shabangu estimated total renovation costs at roughly R1.7m.

Wessels suggested that legitimate family account withdrawals were insufficient to cover the total work, indicating the cash likely originated from elsewhere — coinciding with the R1.5m Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu allegedly paid Mapisa-Nqakula during that same timeframe.

Defence counsel advocate Siyabulela Mapoma SC for Mapisa-Nqakula challenged Wessels’ findings, pointing out that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously testified that most bribe money came from her home safe, with only R200,000 directly withdrawn from the bank. Mapoma further argued that none of the WhatsApp messages explicitly named specific amounts of money or made reference to money.

Wessels clarified that his analysis aligned withdrawal dates with relevant chat timestamps rather than asserting every withdrawal was made exclusively for those specific transfers.

While he could not link specific bank withdrawals to specific handovers, he maintained that the overall pattern of withdrawals closely matched the timelines, amounts and coded exchanges reported by the witness.