Meet the masked superhero taking on Cape Town’s illegal dumping crisis

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The Templar is set out to clean up Cape Town in a superhero persona.

Story audio is generated using AI

Draped in a black-and-white cape and hiding his identity behind a white face mask, Johnny “The Templar” Daniels is on a mission to make Cape Town cleaner, one bag of rubbish at a time.

Inspired by the global Real Life Superheroes movement, Daniels swaps superpowers for refuse bags, using his superhero persona to encourage residents to take pride in their communities and tackle illegal dumping.

His mission comes as the City of Cape Town continues to grapple with a costly litter crisis. According to the city, illegal dumping costs taxpayers about R350m every year to clean up despite a range of waste management programmes and services.

Daniels told the Sunday Times that he drew inspiration from similar movements in the US and Japan, where volunteers adopt superhero identities to carry out acts of public service.

“I was inspired by people overseas who dress as superheroes to do good and inspire others. When I looked into it, I realised South Africa didn’t have role models using a superhero persona to encourage children and adults to care for their communities. I decided to fill that gap because if there is good that can be done, I should do it,” he said.

He began organising clean-up campaigns, saying the unusual costume quickly captured people’s attention.

“Children in the Cape Flats and some townships don’t always have positive examples when it comes to looking after their communities. I created The Templar as someone who goes out and tries to save the city. It gets people talking and hopefully inspires them to get involved,” he said.

Most of Daniels’ clean-up efforts have taken place in Wynberg, Plumstead and Steenberg, though he hopes to expand the initiative across Cape Town.

“I make appearances where I can and dedicate a few hours at a time, but I want to do much more. I want to reach more communities and help as many areas as possible.”

For Daniels, heroism is less about costumes than community spirit.

“Anybody can be a hero. If we had a city full of people willing to sacrifice a little for their neighbours, Cape Town would be a much better place. I hope this movement awakens many more heroes.”

The City of Cape Town warns that illegally dumped waste blocks stormwater drains and canals, pollutes rivers and wetlands, and can ultimately contaminate drinking water supplies.

Offenders face fines ranging from R500 to R10,000, while serious offences can result in prison sentences of between six months and two years.

The city says its efforts are beginning to make an impact. Between March and June this year, eight full-time river wardens monitored and maintained waste interceptors across four priority waterways, removing 93,963kg of waste before it entered the Black River system and ultimately the Atlantic Ocean.

Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, councillor Zahid Badroodien, said tackling pollution required both infrastructure and community participation.

“Alongside our ongoing infrastructure efforts with partners such as The Litterboom Project, we are also focusing on the socio-economic drivers of waste in high-density areas. By expanding urban waste management initiatives such as waste-for-goods swap shops and growing the recycling economy, we can turn river protection into direct economic value for residents. It takes both dedicated containment and community-driven incentives to keep our waterways clean,” Badroodien said.