St Stithians pupils’ deaths: Tests signal schoolgirl was murdered

Police are investigating a case of murder after preliminary postmortem results showed signs of strangulation in the case of a St Stithians schoolgirl.
Cameron Waldeck-Cooks, 17, was found dead at a guest lodge in Sabie, Mpumalanga, by a cleaner on Monday morning. She was in the same room as her boyfriend, Ethan Coetzee, who was also found unresponsive.
Police said: “According to preliminary findings, the 17-year-old female may have been strangled, while the 19-year-old male may have taken his own life.”
It is suspected he may have taken a drug overdose but this has not been verified.
The investigation, including further forensic processes, is continuing as authorities work to establish the full circumstances.
Waldeck-Cooks was a grade 11 pupil at St Stithians Girls’ College in Johannesburg. Coetzee matriculated from St Stithians Boys’ College in 2025.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.