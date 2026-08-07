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St Stithians pupils’ deaths: Tests signal schoolgirl was murdered

Police probe suggests possible strangulation as cause of her death

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Cameron Waldeck-Cooks was a grade 11 pupil at St Stithians Girls’ College in Johannesburg. Ethan Coetzee matriculated from St Stithians Boys’ College in 2025. Pictures: (St Stithians)

Police are investigating a case of murder after preliminary postmortem results showed signs of strangulation in the case of a St Stithians schoolgirl.

Cameron Waldeck-Cooks, 17, was found dead at a guest lodge in Sabie, Mpumalanga, by a cleaner on Monday morning. She was in the same room as her boyfriend, Ethan Coetzee, who was also found unresponsive.

Police said: “According to preliminary findings, the 17-year-old female may have been strangled, while the 19-year-old male may have taken his own life.”

It is suspected he may have taken a drug overdose but this has not been verified.

The investigation, including further forensic processes, is continuing as authorities work to establish the full circumstances.

Waldeck-Cooks was a grade 11 pupil at St Stithians Girls’ College in Johannesburg. Coetzee matriculated from St Stithians Boys’ College in 2025.

TimesLIVE


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