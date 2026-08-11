Tshwane hopes to curb noise in Hatfield, ditches entertainment zone proposal

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The City of Tshwane’s freshly approved Hatfield Precinct Plan has removed a proposed entertainment zone along Lynnwood Road following objections from members of the public and the University of Pretoria.

The goal is to ensure all development and infrastructure investment in the precinct contributes to a safer, more attractive, liveable neighbourhood.

The plan proposes a more integrated public transport system, aligned with the establishment of a network of public open spaces.

It focuses on key areas such as improving pedestrian safety along and across Jan Shoba Street and Lynnwood Road, creating additional parking to alleviate student parking demand and ensuring a safe, vibrant and liveable student hub that serves as a retail, recreation, socialisation and transport hub.

It provides a framework to guide the redevelopment and management of the Hatfield Campus Village and is intended to guide future development, land use and investment in the area while improving the quality, character and function of the precinct.

It also sets out goals relating to affordable and safe public spaces, connectivity, transport, infrastructure and services, and the development of a more integrated educational and mixed-use community.

Tshwane ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller said the newly approved plan could make a meaningful difference in curbing the establishment of new nightclubs in the area, provided officials enforce its provisions.

Muller said existing rights would remain in place, but new rights for places of entertainment would no longer be allowed along the area locally known as “the strip” ― from Lynnwood Road between Brooklyn Road and Ox Street.

An earlier draft plan was approved for public comment in October 2025 and public participation took place in February and March this year, where 80 written comments were received, including detailed inputs from the University of Pretoria.

The Hatfield precinct has a high concentration of student accommodation, of embassies, restaurants and bars as well as a large shopping centre.

The population of the area doubled between 1996 and 2011, with a strong shift to younger residents and smaller household sizes.

Hatfield is a major metropolitan node for the Gauteng province, with strong transport infrastructure supported by the Gautrain, BRT, Prasa rail, buses, taxis and e-hailing services.

Included in the new precinct plan is the provision of more housing options ― not only student housing but social housing, affordable rental units and inclusionary housing ― so that a wider diversity of typologies and affordability is available.

Hatfield Metropolitan Node Precinct plan. (Screengrab)

The reduction of noise pollution from nightclubs and restaurants in the area, and curbing of illegal land uses in the precinct, are also priorities of the precinct plan.

Muller said there was strong opposition to the proposed entertainment zone during the public participation process.

“There was a very big pushback by the public at the public participation. I’m very proud of our public that came out.”

She said Lynnwood, Menlo Park and Brooklyn have been affected by the noise coming from “the strip” and even after multiple engagements, the city would not close them down.

Muller said the section is now owned by one person, and noise has been an ongoing problem since the venue opened about eight years ago.

She said residents have submitted repeated petitions and previously held monthly meetings with officials to raise their concerns.

A resident who did not want to be named out of fear of being victimised said he welcomed efforts to improve Hatfield but questioned whether the plan would make a difference if existing zoning regulations were not enforced.

“I don’t think it’s going to help because fundamentally the city doesn’t enforce the zoning laws,” he said.

The Hatfield resident said that authorities had failed to take action against some nightclubs already operating in areas that are not appropriately zoned for such activities despite repeated complaints.

He said multiple community groups had raised concerns about illegal nightclubs that had been operating along Lynnwood Road since 2016, particularly the section between Lynnwood and Duxbury roads ― “the strip”.

“As it stands, those guys [the clubs] are not zoned to be there. There is not enough parking. With the current plan, they have no right to be there, but the city isn’t doing anything to stop them,” he said.

The resident said in addition to the blare, the nightclub attracts racing in front of the establishment along Lynnwood Road.

“The danger of street-racing/speeding, combined with young people crossing Lynnwood Road while they are drunk, represents a danger to the public that the City of Tshwane cannot ignore. I’ve reported over 150 noise disturbances from the nightclub since 2023.”

He said the lack of enforcement meant zoning regulations were ineffective.

“Ultimately, the zoning doesn’t mean anything if it’s not enforced.”

He also raised concerns about the impact of large crowds on traffic and pedestrian safety, particularly around the entertainment venues that attract high volumes of patrons.

Roads around some venues become heavily congested, with vehicles occupying lanes as customers struggle to find parking.

“When you drive past there, you can only use one lane because the other lanes are used for parking, and then there are drunk people running between the lanes because, again, there’s no parking,” he said.

Muller said one of the main points of contention during public participation was the zoning of the properties, which are classified as Business 1.

She explained that Business 1 zoning permits uses such as places of refreshment with light background music, where noise should not be audible beyond the property, but does not permit nightclubs.

Muller said some students who live in the area routinely change locations to a building more conducive to sleeping and studying.

“That is how bad the noise is from there. Multiple businesses like Airbnbs, bed and breakfast places have been affected very badly because the residents, the people who they rent out to, cannot sleep due to the noise. The students can’t sleep due to the noise. It is actually a disastrous situation where people just refuse to act, and one must ask, why?” Muller said.