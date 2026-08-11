WATCH | Fadiel Adams’ laptop excuse ‘totally unbelievable’: Madlanga

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Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has dismissed Fadiel Adams’ excuse for submitting his statement to the commission late, describing it as “unbelievable” and urging him to take the commission seriously.

The leader of the National Coloured Congress made a brief appearance at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday, where the evidence leader, advocate Matthew Chaskalson, applied for a postponement, stating that Adams only submitted his statement on Monday night.

Explaining the delay, Adams said he submitted his statement late because his laptop was malfunctioning.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has dismissed Fadiel Adams' excuse about his laptop after submitting his statement to the commission late. Madlanga described it as “unbelievable” and urged him to take the commission serious.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/dZL03ldILV — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 11, 2026

As a result, he became aware of the commission’s rule 3 notice only about three months ago, though it had been sent in October.

A rule 3 notice is a formal communication from the commission to inform an individual that they have been implicated and are afforded an opportunity to address the allegations.

He added that he asked for more time as he wanted to deal with voter registrations.

Madlanga dismissed the excuse, stating that if that were the case, it would mean that he is also unable to do his responsibilities as an MP.

“I find it hard to believe that from October last year, it’s only about three months back that you have received rule 3 notice from this commission — are you telling us the truth?” Madlanga asked.

Adams said he was.

WATCH: Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams says he is disappointed that he will not testify today at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. @Sowetan1981#madlangacommission pic.twitter.com/YQQMl67erd — The Journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) August 11, 2026

He is expected to testify about how he received classified documents, which he has publicly said were slipped through his office door.

The commission is also likely to establish the role Adams played in the “orchestrated attacks” against crime intelligence officers.

Madlanga concluded by emphasising that he finds it hard to believe the excuse that Adams gave.

“It seems to me that you are not taking this commission seriously and starting from now and going forward you should not treat this commission the way you have thus far, because everything that you have said this far is totally unbelievable, I cannot believe it,” said Madlanga.

Adams’ testimony has been postponed to August 19.

Sowetan